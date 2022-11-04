Pope Francis slams 'childlike' whims of powerful that start wars

Pope Francis at the Al-Fida square at Sakhir Royal palace, Bahrain, on Nov. 4, 2022. (Hussein Malla / AP) Pope Francis at the Al-Fida square at Sakhir Royal palace, Bahrain, on Nov. 4, 2022. (Hussein Malla / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social