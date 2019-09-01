Pope Francis rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in Vatican elevator
Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Pope Francis says he was stuck for 25 minutes in a Vatican elevator and had to be rescued by firefighters. Francis apologized to faithful in St. Peter's Square Sunday for showing up seven minutes late for his traditional noon appointment with the public. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 8:18AM EDT
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis says he was stuck for 25 minutes in a Vatican elevator and had to be rescued by firefighters.
Francis apologized to faithful in St. Peter's Square Sunday for showing up seven minutes late for his traditional noon appointment with the public.
Apparently referring to electric power, Francis said a "drop in tension" caused the elevator to block. He said that Holy See firefighters rescued him and asked the people in the square to applaud them.
