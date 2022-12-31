Pope Francis grateful for 'noble' Benedict and his prayers

'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity

A growing number of Canadians is aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.

In these contributed photos, Genevieve Sopel (left) is seen in her North Vancouver home and LeeAnn Jensen is with an alpaca. (Contributed) Canada is home to an increasing number of older adults who have no immediate family to help them as they age.

Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say

On the first day of 2022, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.

Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday

At least one person was killed and 14 others hospitalized as multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine Saturday. Some Ukrainians defied the danger, however, to return to the country to reunite with families for the New Year's holiday.

Afghan war orphan remains with Marine accused of abduction

A family in Afghanistan is still waiting on the U.S. justice system to determine whether their child, who they say was abducted by a Marine, will be returned to them. The Marine and her family claim they legally adopted the child, despite the U.S. Justice Department arguing that adoption should never have been granted.

