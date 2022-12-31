Pope Francis grateful for 'noble' Benedict and his prayers
Hours after the death Saturday of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Pope Francis praised his "noble" predecessor and expressed gratitude for his life of faith and prayers, especially those offered in the nearly 10 years since the shy churchman dramatically became the first pope in centuries to retire from the papacy.
In his first public comments about Benedict since the Vatican announced his midmorning death in the monastery where the former pontiff lived out his last years, Francis spoke of his feelings over the passing, adding to tributes that poured in for his predecessor throughout the day.
During his homily at a New Year's Eve Vespers service in St. Peter's Basilica, Francis said "thoughts go spontaneously to the very dear Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who this morning left us."
"With deep feeling, we recall his person, so noble, so gentle," Francis said. "And we feel in the heart so much gratitude: gratitude to God for having given him to the Church and to the world," the pope said. "Gratitude for to him, for all the good he did, and above all for his witness of faith and of prayer, especially in these last years of withdrawn life.
"Only God knows the value and the strength of his intercession, of his sacrifices offered for the good of the Church," Francis said, speaking softly.
Earlier, the Vatican said Benedict will have the simple funeral he wanted, when Francis on Thursday morning will celebrate Mass in St. Peter's Square.
The 95-year-old Benedict died Saturday morning in the Vatican monastery where he had resided since shortly after shocking the world by retiring in 2013. Benedict had been frail for years, and the Vatican three days earlier had said Benedict's health was worsening to his age.
Within minutes of the announcement, words of praise and fond remembrance were offered by world leaders and religious figures, including the archbishop of Canterbury and Jewish advocates.
But some others, including LGBTQ+ advocates, were restrained in marking the passing of 95-year-old Benedict, Before being elected pontiff in 2005, as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger he had long served as the Vatican's doctrinal watchdog, ensuring unwavering orthodoxy on issues including homosexual activity, which the Catholic church considers a sin.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said of the funeral that "following the desire of the pope emeritus, (it) will be carried out in the sign of simplicity."
Benedict spent two more years in papal retirement than in the actual papacy, which had begun in 2005. Benedict died in the austere Vatican monastery where he had resided since shortly after shocking the world by retiring in 2013.
While pope, Benedict was head of state, since the Vatican is an independent city state. But with no such role at the time of his death, the Vatican's funeral details reflected a scaling back of pomp and protocol.
Only official delegations from Italy and Benedict's native Germany were invited to the funeral, although a letter from the Vatican's secretariat of state noted that "authorities from other countries who wish to may participate in a private capacity."
With Benedict out of the public's eye for nearly a decade, the turnout of the faithful for the outdoor funeral was also expected to be reduced, certainly compared to the outpouring of faithful for the last funeral of a reigning pope -- St. John Paul II in 2005.
Security officials in Rome were estimating that 60,000 people will flock to Thursday's funeral, Italian state television said. For John Paul, an estimated 300,000 mourners gathered at his funeral.
Starting on Monday morning, the faithful will be able to file by his body in St. Peter's Basilica, and viewing will also be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Francis also planned to celebrate New Year's Day Mass on Sunday in St. Peter's Basilica. The Catholic church dedicates Jan. 1 to the theme of peace, a subject dear to Francis, who has repeatedly decried Russia's war in Ukraine and other longer-running conflicts in the world.
As the death announcement came, quietly by email from the Vatican press office, hundreds of tourists were admiring a towering Christmas tree in the square, many unaware that Benedict had died in his secluded residence in the Vatican Gardens.
Benedict "prayed in silence, as one should do," said Fabrizio Giambrone, a tourist from Sicily who recalled the late pontiff as a "very good person" who lacked the "charisma" of his predecessor, St. John Paul II, and of his successor, Pope Francis.
Laura Camila Rodriguez, 16, visiting from Bogota, Colombia, with her parents, said she was traveling on a train bound for Rome earlier on Saturday when she learned of Benedict's death.
"It was a shock, but it's probably good for him that he can now rest in peace, at his age," she said. "I think Francis is a good pope, he was a good successor, able to head the Catholic Church."
While the bells of St. Peter's Basilica didn't toll to mark the death announcement, in the somber air in the small Bavarian town where Ratzinger was born in 1927, church bells tolled solemnly at St. Oswald Church in Marktl am Inn, a German town near the Austrian border.
In Krakow, one of Poland's oldest and biggest church bells that is used to mark events of national significance, the Sigismund Bell, tolled at noon, and a special Mass for Benedict was planned for that city's Wawel Castle Cathedral in Benedict's honor later on Saturday.
Poland is a heavily Roman Catholic country where a conservative government is in power. President Andrzej Duda tweeted that Benedict is "one of the most outstanding theologians of the 20th and 21st century." He called Benedict's teachings a "guidepost among the many winding and deceptive paths of the contemporary world."
The American Jewish Committee in a statement from New York praised Benedict for having "continued the path of reconciliation and friendship with world Jewry blazed by his predecessor, John Paul II." The organization noted that the German-born Catholic church leader had "paid homage in Auschwitz" to the victims of the Holocaust and had made an official visit to Israel.
"He condemned antisemitism as a sin against God and man, and he emphasized the unique relationship between Christianity and Judaism," the statement said.
Praise for Benedict's religious devotion came from the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. "In his life and ministry, Pope Benedict XVI directed people to Christ," the Anglican leader tweeted.
Dubbed "God's Rottweiller" for his fierce defense of Catholic teaching in the decades that he led the Vatican doctrinal orthodoxy office, Benedict was viewed less enthusiastically by some for his stance on homosexuality and against women's desire to break with the church's ban on female priests.
Francis De Bernardo, executive director of the U.S.-based New Ways Ministry, which advocates for LGBTQ+ Catholics noted that Ratzinger in 1986 helped shape a document that called homosexual orientation as "an objective disorder" and cited his involvement with a 1994 Catechism describing sexual activity between people of the same gender as "acts of grave depravity."
"Those documents caused -- and still cause -- grave pastoral harm" to many LGBTQ+ people, De Bernardo said, while noting that his organization was praying for the repose of Benedict's soul.
Francis has used his papacy to try to set a less judgmental tone against gay Catholics.
While hailing Benedict's "profound example of humility and willingness to overturn tradition" by resigning, advocates for opening up the priesthood to women expressed dismay over his refusal to embrace their aims.
"His relentless pursuit to stifle the movement for women's ordination revealed a man unwilling or unable to engage with the urgent needs of the church today," said Kate McElwee, executive director of the Women's Ordination Conference.
Nicola Zolezzi, 58, on vacation from Genoa, Italy, with his family, said he was sorry to learn of Benedict's death.
"Maybe he wasn't that close to the people like Francis or John Paul II, but I think he was a good person and carried out his role well," he said.
Still, Zolezzi added that "we still wonder what was the real reason behind his decision to leave."
Benedict had explained that he was relinquishing the papacy because he felt he know longer had the strength to adequately shepherd the Catholic church and its then 1.2 billion members.
------
Paolo Santalucia in Vatican City, Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland, and Geir Moulson in Berlin, contributed to this story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians is aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
A look back at the famous and influential people we lost in 2022
From musicians and actors to the Queen herself, the world lost a number of beloved and influential figures this past year who made their mark in the worlds of film, music, sports and politics.
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.
Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say
On the first day of 2022, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
Views on Benedict XIV's legacy split as some admire his devotion, others see failures
In the United States, admirers of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remembered him warmly for his theological prowess and devotion to traditional doctrine. However, some U.S. Catholics, on learning of his death Saturday, recalled him as an obstacle to progress in combating clergy sex abuse.
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday
At least one person was killed and 14 others hospitalized as multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine Saturday. Some Ukrainians defied the danger, however, to return to the country to reunite with families for the New Year's holiday.
Afghan war orphan remains with Marine accused of abduction
A family in Afghanistan is still waiting on the U.S. justice system to determine whether their child, who they say was abducted by a Marine, will be returned to them. The Marine and her family claim they legally adopted the child, despite the U.S. Justice Department arguing that adoption should never have been granted.
Champagne's Rogers-Shaw decision to come 'only after' there's clarity in legal battle
Canada's Industry Minister says he will render his decision on Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. only after there is clarity in the ongoing legal battle.
Canada
-
Nine times Norad tracked something that wasn't Santa
While Norad's Santa-tracking program is probably its most visible operation, the binational defence group aims to track everything that flies in and around American and Canadian airspace.
-
Canadian Cardinal mourns Pope Benedict XVI, says writings will guide for centuries
A Canadian cardinal says Pope Benedict XVI had an astounding intellect and his writings will help guide Catholics for centuries to come.
-
With eating disorders on the rise in Canada, experts break down common myths
As more Canadians are diagnosed with eating disorders, experts say stereotypes and common myths circulating on social media play a role in misinforming the public about the impact these disorders have on people and children.
-
Canadians split on how much and when to tip at restaurants, survey shows
When it comes to tipping etiquette, a new survey suggests there is little agreement among Canadians on when and how much to tip.
-
Edmonton pedestrian killed in Christmas Day crash was generous, creative young woman, says mom
A woman who was killed in a crash on Christmas Day in west Edmonton has been identified as a 22-year-old who was excited about what was to come in the new year.
-
Environmental activist and elder Charlie Snowshoe dies at 88 in N.W.T.
Environmental activist and Gwich'in elder Charlie Snowshoe died this week at home in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., at age 88.
World
-
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday
At least one person was killed and 14 others hospitalized as multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine Saturday. Some Ukrainians defied the danger, however, to return to the country to reunite with families for the New Year's holiday.
-
Afghan war orphan remains with Marine accused of abduction
A family in Afghanistan is still waiting on the U.S. justice system to determine whether their child, who they say was abducted by a Marine, will be returned to them. The Marine and her family claim they legally adopted the child, despite the U.S. Justice Department arguing that adoption should never have been granted.
-
Pope Francis grateful for 'noble' Benedict and his prayers
Hours after the death Saturday of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Pope Francis praised his 'noble' predecessor and expressed gratitude for his life of faith and prayers, especially those offered in the nearly 10 years since the shy churchman dramatically became the first pope in centuries to retire from the papacy.
-
On New Year's, Putin slams West for hypocrisy, aggression
President Vladimir Putin used his New Year's address to the nation to accuse Western countries of aggression and trying to use the conflict in Ukraine to undermine Moscow.
-
Revelers throng to New Year's parties after COVID hiatus
With countdowns and fireworks, revelers in major city centers across the Asia-Pacific region ushered in the first new year without COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020.
-
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
Politics
-
Canadians are angry because 'they're hurting,' Conservative leader says
While arguing for more civility in politics, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also called on elected officials Friday to explore the reasons why Canadians feel so angry in today's political climate.
-
Governor General remembers death of Queen Elizabeth II in annual New Year's address
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who serves as the monarch's representative in Canada, remembered the queen's death in her annual New Year's message. Simon says over the past year, Canadians also witnessed devastating weather events and continued to experience the emotions sparked by the discovery of what are believed to be the unmarked graves of Indigenous children at former residential school sites.
-
Federal government will reimburse Windsor for Ambassador Bridge blockade
The federal government is giving Windsor up to $6.9 million in compensation for dealing with 'Freedom Convoy' protests that blocked the Ambassador Bridge in the southwestern Ontario city in February.
Health
-
Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say
On the first day of 2022, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
-
How to beat that New Year's hangover before it starts
There is no scientifically proven way to cure a hangover, but experts say you can prevent one — or at least keep that morning-after misery to a minimum. Here's how.
-
COVID-19 travel restrictions for China arrivals 'not effective,' 'little bit absurd': infectious disease experts
COVID-19 cases surging in China have prompted some countries to bring back mandatory testing of travellers, but infectious disease specialists say the policies are performative and won't keep the virus out of Canada. Testing requirements have not currently been implemented by Canadian officials.
Sci-Tech
-
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Keep an eye on the sky for 2023's celestial events
Stunning meteor showers, full moons and eclipses will light up the sky in 2023. The year is sure to be a sky-gazer's delight with plenty of celestial events on the calendar.
Entertainment
-
The 'sexy' reality behind Sicily's 'White Lotus' hotel
Sicily's 'White Lotus' hotel is formerly a 14th-century monastery with unique views of the Etna volcano and coastline
-
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.
-
Queen guitarist Brian May knighted, says honour comes with 'a little bit more clout'
Queen guitarist Brian May is now a 'Sir.' May, who also has a doctorate in astrophysics and is an animal welfare advocate, received a knighthood Friday as part of the U.K.'s annual New Year's Honours list.
Business
-
Champagne's Rogers-Shaw decision to come 'only after' there's clarity in legal battle
Canada's Industry Minister says he will render his decision on Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. only after there is clarity in the ongoing legal battle.
-
Inspired by 'Office Space' film, Washington software engineer steals over US$300K from employer, prosecutors say
A Washington man allegedly transferred thousands of dollars from his employer into a personal account after being inspired by the 1999 cult movie 'Office Space,' according to an arrest report by the Seattle Police Department.
-
S&P 500 closes out dismal year with worst loss since 2008
Stocks are closing out 2022 with more losses, giving the S&P 500 its worst year since 2008. The technology-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow also fell and ended the year in the red.
Lifestyle
-
The Royal Family had a rollercoaster year
It was always going to be a tough 12 months for the House of Windsor. But nothing could have prepared the Royal Family for the realities of the past year and the seismic shifts it has endured.
-
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
-
Why that 'free' Starbucks drink is about to cost you more
Starbucks is making changes to its rewards program, requiring members to spend more to earn some popular freebies.
Sports
-
LeBron James scores season-high 47 points on 38th birthday
Lebron James scores a season-high of 47 points as he inspired the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks on his 38th birthday.
-
Ronaldo Saudi move to signal likely end of elite club career
Less than two weeks after his great rival Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and likely signalled the end of his career in elite club soccer.
-
Slovakia beats Latvia 3-0 in world junior hockey
Adam Gajan made 28 saves and Slovakia beat Latvia 3-0 on Friday for its second victory in three Group B games in the world junior hockey championship.
Autos
-
Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
-
Dania Akeel: Meet the Saudi woman taking on one of the world's toughest motor races
Jeddah-born athlete Dania Akeel is preparing for her second tilt at the infamous Dakar Rally, one of the world's longest and most demanding endurance races.
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.