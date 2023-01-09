Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests
Pope Francis on Monday broke his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran, denouncing the recourse to the death penalty there and seemingly legitimizing the rallies as demonstrations "demanding greater respect for the dignity of women."
Francis made the comments in an annual speech to ambassadors accredited to the Vatican, a foreign policy speech the pope delivers at the start of each year outlining the areas of greatest concern for the Holy See.
In his remarks, Francis linked the Vatican's opposition to abortion to its opposition to the death penalty, saying both are a violation of the fundamental right to life. Francis has changed church teaching on the death penalty, ruling it is "inadmissible" in all circumstances.
"The right to life is also threatened in those places where the death penalty continues to be imposed, as is the case in these days in Iran, following the recent demonstrations demanding greater respect for the dignity of women," Francis said. "The death penalty cannot be employed for a purported state justice, since it does not constitute a deterrent nor render justice to victims, but only fuels the thirst for vengeance."
His comments marked his first public remarks about the protests that erupted in Iran in mid-September over the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old woman died after being arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code. Women have played a leading role in the protests, with many publicly removing the compulsory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab.
At least four people have been executed since the demonstrations began, following internationally criticized, rapid, closed-door trials.
At least 519 people have been killed in the monthslong demonstrations, with more than 19,200 others arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that's been monitoring the protests since they began. It's become one of the greatest challenges to Iran's Shiite theocracy since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Francis has been cautious to not call out Iran's government, given his attempts to foster dialogue with the Muslim world. Francis has forged a strong relationship with the imam of the Al-Azhar in Cairo, the seat of Sunni learning. But his attempts to forge dialogue with the Shiite world have been more circumspect, though he held a landmark meeting in 2021 with the top Shiite cleric in Iraq, the Iranian-born Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.
There was no immediate reaction to Francis' remarks, though Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday called for a "stern" reaction to the ongoing demonstrations. He said those who set fire to public places had committed "treason with no doubt" -- a crime that carries the death penalty in the Islamic Republic. He also repeated an allegation that foreign powers had fomented the unrest, without providing evidence to support the claim.
The remarks by Khamenei could embolden authorities to continue the harsh punishment of detainees.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, asked for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' reaction to the death sentences and executions in Iran, told reporters Monday: "We cannot condemn enough the use of the death penalty."
"Every time the secretary-general has spoken to an Iranian official, he has expressed his concern about the overall situation regarding the demonstrations that we have seen, among others," Dujarric said.
Pope Francis referred to the Iran protests in lamenting overall that women in many parts of the world are treated as "second-class citizens."
"They are subjected to violence and abuse, and are denied the opportunity to study, work, employ their talents, and have access to health care and even to food," he said. While Francis has appointed women to many high-ranking jobs in the Vatican, some women say they too are treated as second-class citizens in the Catholic Church since they can't be ordained priests.
Francis also referred to Iran in his remarks lamenting the continued threat posed by nuclear weapons in Russia's war in Ukraine, but also in the breakdown of talks over Iran's atomic program. Francis has changed church teaching to declare that not only the use of nuclear weapons, but the mere possession of them is immoral.
He said the stall in Iran talks was a point of "particular concern."
Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful, though it now enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels and has drastically limited international oversight of its atomic activities in recent years since the collapse of its nuclear deal with world powers.
In his remarks, Francis listed conflicts, natural disasters and migration crises afflicting the planet, but also the threats to democracy -- particularly in the Americas.
Making a last-minute change to his speech, he added in the "events in recent hours in Brazil," a reference to the thousands of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro's supporters who stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation's highest seats of power.
"In many areas, a sign of the weakening of democracy is heightened political and social polarization, which does not help to resolve the urgent problems of citizens," he said. "I think of the various countries of the Americas where political crises are laden with tensions and forms of violence that exacerbate social conflicts."
In addition to Brazil, he cited Peru and Haiti, in saying that "there is a constant need to overcome partisan ways of thinking and to work for the promotion of the common good."
------
Jon Gambrell contributed to this report from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Edith M. Lederer from the UN
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
Canada ends years-long search for new fighter jet with deal to buy F-35s
Canada's years-long search for new fighter jets came full circle on Monday as Defence Minister Anita Anand officially confirmed the planned purchase of a fleet of F-35s to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force's aging CF-18s.
Travelling to Mexico? One expert's advice for Canadians heading abroad
Canada has issued a travel advisory for western Mexico following an eruption of violence there. One expert offers advice for Canadians travelling to the country.
Gifted a puppy over the holidays? Here are some training tips for new dog owners
The Toronto Humane Society's Hannah Sotropa shares her tips for new dog owners who were gifted a furry friend over the holidays with CTVNews.ca.
Prince Harry accuses Camilla of 'dangerous' leaks to media
Prince Harry has accused his stepmother, Camilla, the queen consort, of leaking private conversations to the media to burnish her own reputation as he promotes a new book that lays bare his story of his life behind palace walls.
Passengers seeking compensation from airlines a 'David and Goliath situation,' consumer rights advocate says
Staying informed of consumer rights can make the difference between receiving compensation or not, one expert says, but access to accurate airline information can be laborious, and technical regulations make understanding passenger rights difficult.
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dies at 18
Victoria Lee, one of the brightest new stars in mixed martial arts, has died at the age of 18, her sister confirmed.
Canada
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
-
Seniors, parents in Alberta can apply for monthly assistance payments starting Jan. 18
Starting Jan. 18, Albertans 65 years and older who are not receiving the Alberta Seniors Benefit, as well as eligible parents with children under the age of 18, can apply online through the government portal or in person to receive $600 from the government.
-
Alberta minister calls out Ottawa on Moraine Lake's no-parking policy
A provincial cabinet minister has called out the federal government about Parks Canada's decision to introduce restrictions on a popular hiking site in Banff National Park.
-
Passengers seeking compensation from airlines a 'David and Goliath situation,' consumer rights advocate says
Staying informed of consumer rights can make the difference between receiving compensation or not, one expert says, but access to accurate airline information can be laborious, and technical regulations make understanding passenger rights difficult.
-
MPs meeting to discuss plans to hear from minister, CEOs on passenger treatment amid holiday chaos
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues is meeting to discuss launching a study into the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season.
-
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
World
-
As Brazil reels from riots, Bolsonaro finds home in Florida
As Brazil reels from mobs of rioters swarming its seats of power, its former leader has decamped to a Florida resort, where droves of supporters flocked to cheer on their ousted president.
-
Travelling to Mexico? One expert's advice for Canadians heading abroad
Canada has issued a travel advisory for western Mexico following an eruption of violence there. One expert offers advice for Canadians travelling to the country.
-
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
Brazilian authorities were vowing to protect democracy and preparing to mete out punishment Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation's highest seats of power.
-
Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election
The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work.
-
Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests
Pope Francis on Monday broke his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran, denouncing the recourse to the death penalty there and seemingly legitimizing the rallies as demonstrations 'demanding greater respect for the dignity of women.'
-
Watchdog group asks FEC to investigate embattled New York Rep. George Santos' campaign finances
A campaign watchdog group is filing a complaint Monday with the U.S. Federal Election Commission, accusing newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos of illegally using campaign funds to pay personal expenses and of concealing the source of more than US$700,000 that the New York Republican plowed into his election bid.
Politics
-
MPs meeting to discuss plans to hear from minister, CEOs on passenger treatment amid holiday chaos
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues is meeting to discuss launching a study into the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season.
-
Canada ends years-long search for new fighter jet with deal to buy F-35s
Canada's years-long search for new fighter jets came full circle on Monday as Defence Minister Anita Anand officially confirmed the planned purchase of a fleet of F-35s to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force's aging CF-18s.
-
Canada sanctions Iranian entities and officials, citing misinformation
Canada has imposed another round of sanctions, punishing three Iranian entities and two leaders Ottawa blames for propagating misinformation.
Health
-
B.C. speeding up registration for internationally trained nurses
New funding to assess applications from internationally trained nurses could see candidates registered to work in British Columbia in months instead of years, officials announced Monday.
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
-
'This is how you treat the heroes?': Nurses strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
Thousands of nurses went on strike Monday at two of New York City's major hospitals after contract negotiations stalled over staffing and salaries nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
Plane prepares to take off for first U.K. satellite launch
Engineers are making final preparations for the first satellite launch from the U.K. later Monday, when a repurposed passenger plane is expected to release a Virgin Orbit rocket carrying several small satellites into space.
-
Mystery of why Roman buildings have survived so long has been unravelled, scientists say
Roman concrete, in many cases, has proven to be longer-lasting than its modern equivalent. Now, scientists behind a new study say they have uncovered the mystery ingredient that allowed the Romans to make their construction material so durable.
-
Ant Group says Jack Ma to relinquish control of company
Ant Group said on Saturday its founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant, as the firm seeks to draw a line under a regulatory crackdown that was triggered soon after its mammoth stock market debut was scuppered two years ago.
Entertainment
-
Ex-Sex Pistol John Lydon makes Eurovision Song Contest bid
Former Sex Pistols front-man John Lydon will compete to represent Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with his long-running post-Pistols band, Public Image Ltd., the 'Anarchy in the U.K.' singer said on Monday.
-
Prince Harry says royals got into bed with tabloid press 'devil'
Prince Harry has said he had made public his rifts with the Royal Family and taken on the press to try to help the monarchy and change the media, the latter described by his father King Charles III as a 'suicide mission.'
-
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child
'Homeland' star Claire Danes and fellow actor Hugh Dancy will be welcoming another baby into the family this year.
Business
-
Passengers seeking compensation from airlines a 'David and Goliath situation,' consumer rights advocate says
Staying informed of consumer rights can make the difference between receiving compensation or not, one expert says, but access to accurate airline information can be laborious, and technical regulations make understanding passenger rights difficult.
-
Bank CEOs say higher credit requirements manageable following regulator boost
Canadian bank CEOs say they're able to adapt to the higher credit requirements the banking regulator has set in preparation for more uncertain economic times ahead.
-
Energy price volatility to continue in 2023 amid geopolitical uncertainty: Deloitte
Deloitte's energy, oil and gas price forecast released Monday says energy prices will likely be volatile in the first quarter of 2023 as geopolitical uncertainty continues.
Lifestyle
-
Noma, world's top-rated restaurant, will shut down
The famed Danish restaurant Noma which has claimed the title of world's top restaurant several times said Monday it will shut down to transform itself into 'a pioneering test kitchen' dedicated to 'food innovation and the development of new flavors.'
-
Manitoba reveals new tourism slogan to pitch to post-pandemic visitors
Manitoba's tourism industry has a new slogan and marketing campaign to try to lure more visitors.
-
Sports
-
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
-
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard falls in first-round qualifier at Australian Open
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard dropped a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 decision to American Ashlyn Krueger in first-round qualifying play Monday at the Australian Open.
-
Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo's first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi.
Autos
-
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.