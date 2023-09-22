Pope decries indifference toward migrants, as he prays for the dead in the French port of Marseille
Pope Francis blasted the "fanaticism of indifference" that greets migrants seeking a better life in Europe, as he arrived Friday in the Mediterranean port of Marseille amid a new influx of would-be refugees from Africa that has sparked a backlash from some of Europe's increasingly anti-migrant leaders.
Opening a brief, overnight visit to the French port, Francis presided over a silent moment of prayer at a memorial dedicated to sailors and migrants lost at sea. He was surrounded by leaders of Marseille's varied faith groups and representatives of migrant rescue organizations that have increasingly come under fire from Europe's populist politicians.
The visit, scheduled months ago, came as Europe's migrant dilemma is again in headlines. Last week, the Italian island of Lampedusa was overwhelmed by nearly 7,000 migrants who arrived in a day after paying smugglers in Tunisia for passage, more than the island's resident population.
"Cruelty, a lack of humanity. A terrible lack of humanity," Francis said of the Lampedusa drama as he flew to Marseille.
History's first Latin American pope has made the plight of migrants a priority of his 10-year pontificate, travelling to Lampedusa in his first trip as pope to honor migrants who drowned. In the years since, he has celebrated Mass on the U.S.-Mexico border, met with Myanmar's Rohingya refugees and most spectacularly, brought home 12 Syrian Muslims on his plane after visiting a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece.
Citing the Gospel mandate to welcome the stranger, Francis has developed a mantra, exhorting governments to welcome, promote, protect and integrate desperate people fleeing wars, poverty and climate crises.
On Friday, Francis gathered with Marseille priests at the Notre Dame de la Garde basilica and then led an interfaith prayer at its nearby memorial, which stands on a rocky outcropping overlooking Marseille and the Mediterranean. There, Francis said far too many people had never made it to shore.
"And so this beautiful sea has become a huge cemetery, where many brothers and sisters are deprived even of the right to a grave," he said.
Adding to his prepared remarks, he extended a special thank-you to the humanitarian groups that rescue migrants, blasting efforts to block their rescues as "gestures of hatred" -- an apparent reference to Italy's frequent impounding of rescue boats on technical violations.
Francis is in Marseille to preside over the closing session Saturday of a gathering of Mediterranean-area Catholic bishops, at which the migrant drama is taking center stage. About 350,000 Catholic faithful were expected in the city over the weekend, including 100,000 to line Marseille's major avenue ahead of a Saturday Mass at the Velodrome stadium that President Emmanuel Macron is expected to attend.
Francis' visit comes 10 years after his papacy-opening pilgrimage to Lampedusa, which is the migrant smugglers' destination of choice because it's closer to Africa than the Italian mainland. There, Francis celebrated Mass on an altar made of shipwrecked wood, tossed flowers in the sea in tribute to migrants who had drowned and decried the "globalization of indifference" that the world shows desperate migrants.
On Friday, he issued a more emphatic variation on that theme, blasting the "fanaticism of indifference" that greets migrants, a recognition that in the 10 years he has been pope, Europe has only hardened its line on migration with some countries emphasizing border fences, repatriations and the possibility of a naval blockade to keep migrants out.
In that same decade, according to the International Organization of Migration, an estimated 28,000 migrants have died in the Mediterranean trying to reach Europe, while others have been subject to horrendous conditions in Libyan detention centers where abuse is rife, after being turned back at sea.
"We cannot be resigned to seeing human beings treated as bargaining chips, imprisoned and tortured in atrocious ways," Francis said in clear reference to the Libyan camps. "We can no longer watch the drama of shipwrecks caused by the cruel trafficking and the fanaticism of indifference."
He insisted that people who are at risk of drowning "when abandoned to the waves" must be rescued.
"It's a duty of humanity; it's a duty of civilization!" he said.
He spoke in front of a monument made up of cross of Camargue, a symbol composed of a Christian cross, an anchor and a heart embodying faith, hope and charity. The words "to those who perished and disappeared at sea, victims of illegal immigration" were added to the memorial in 2010, after some migrants were saved from a shipwreck by a French ship.
The Rev. Jose-Maria Cantal-Rivas, a priest in Algiers, Algeria, said it was a "very moving" moment to hear Francis' strong words at the monument, especially since he hears about young Algerians who leave their families behind.
"Families come to tell me: `Our children have left for Spain. Is there any way of knowing if they arrived alive, if they're in prison or if they're in the morgue? Here are their names, the dates when they left,"' he said.
After the new arrivals at Lampedusa last week, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni resurrected calls for a naval blockade of Tunisia and announced new centers in Italy to hold those who don't qualify for asylum until they can be sent home.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Lampedusa and backed Meloni's call for beefed up naval missions to prevent departures from Tunisia, insisting that the European Union would decide who can enter the bloc, not human traffickers.
France, for its part, increased patrols at its southern border with Italy, a few hours' drive from Marseille, and mounted drone surveillance of the Alps to keep newcomers from crossing over. With a European Parliament election set for next year and France's far right challenging the centrist government's policies, French government officials refused to take any Lampedusa arrivals in.
Marseille's archbishop, Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, who was born in Algeria and moved to France as a child, noted that death at sea is a risk sailors take as part of their job. But he said migrants fleeing war and misery shouldn't be forced to face such risks.
Speaking at the monument, he said it was "criminal" that migrant traffickers take advantage of their desperation, but also criminal for Europe to refuse them aid.
"And when political institutions forbid non-governmental organizations and also commercial ships that cross these waters from rescuing shipwreck victims, its an even more serious crime and violation of the most elementary international maritime law," Aveline said.
It was an apparent reference to regulations Meloni's right-wing government has introduced, requiring humanitarian rescue ships to return to port after each rescue, often far from the search and rescue zone, taking them out of active rescue operations for days at a time.
Junior Dano, a 21-year-old from Ivory Coast, delivered a Scripture reading at the memorial and said he was glad to have the opportunity to participate -- just like he has had opportunities since arriving in France years ago.
"Every day there are opportunities. You seize them or you don't," he said.
------
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 'Critical incident' involving RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C. premier says
B.C. Premier David Eby says there has been a "critical incident" in Coquitlam involving the RCMP, but he declined to provide additional details or confirm any injuries or fatalities.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
TREND LINE Conservatives extend summer lead over Liberals, NDP sees bump in Nanos ballot tracking
With the fall sitting of Parliament underway, Nanos ballot tracking shows the federal Conservatives continue to hold onto the lead they’ve had all summer while the Liberals remain stalled, and the NDP has managed to gain a bit of steam in third place.
Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption
Sen. Bob Menendez was charged Friday with secretly aiding the authoritarian regime of Egypt and trying to thwart the criminal prosecution of a friend in exchange for gold bars and cash as prosecutors unsealed a corruption indictment that accuses him of using his foreign affairs influence for personal gain.
Premier Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle hours after third minister resigns in a month
Premier Doug Ford is shuffling his cabinet for the second time in recent weeks after Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced Friday he is stepping away from politics to move into the private sector.
A 9/11 defendant is ruled unfit for trial after a medical panel finds torture left him psychotic
A military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled one of the 9/11 defendants unfit for trial after a military medical panel found that the man's sustained abuse in CIA custody years earlier has rendered him lastingly psychotic.
Canada Post reviewing use of address data following criticism from privacy watchdog
Canada Post says it is reviewing how it uses data for tailored marketing campaigns after the federal privacy watchdog found the post office was breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages.
Ontario woman issues warning about scam involving fake Service Canada employee that cost her $50K
An Ontario woman is warning others after a fraudster impersonating a Service Canada employee convinced her to empty out $50,000 from her bank account.
Cyber security officials urge 'vigilance' against threats as Zelenskyy visits Canada
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Canada, top security officials are re-issuing a call to 'adopt a heightened state of vigilance, and to bolster … awareness of and protection against malicious cyber threats.'
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Critical incident' involving RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C. premier says
B.C. Premier David Eby says there has been a "critical incident" in Coquitlam involving the RCMP, but he declined to provide additional details or confirm any injuries or fatalities.
-
Quebec man given 15 months in jail for fomenting hatred against Jews
A Quebec man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews has been sentenced to 15 months in jail and three years of probation.
-
Premier Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle hours after third minister resigns in a month
Premier Doug Ford is shuffling his cabinet for the second time in recent weeks after Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced Friday he is stepping away from politics to move into the private sector.
-
Canada Post reviewing use of address data following criticism from privacy watchdog
Canada Post says it is reviewing how it uses data for tailored marketing campaigns after the federal privacy watchdog found the post office was breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages.
-
Cyber security officials urge 'vigilance' against threats as Zelenskyy visits Canada
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Canada, top security officials are re-issuing a call to 'adopt a heightened state of vigilance, and to bolster … awareness of and protection against malicious cyber threats.'
-
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
World
-
Judge peppers lawyers in prelude to trial of New York's business fraud lawsuit against Trump
A New York judge peppered Donald Trump's lawyers with questions Friday as they tried to persuade the court to throw out a civil lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general accusing the former president and his company of deceiving banks, insurers and others by exaggerating his wealth.
-
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off the U.S. mid-Atlantic coast, expected to bring heavy rain and wind
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and was expected to bring heavy rain, storm surge and windy conditions over the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said Friday.
-
Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption
Sen. Bob Menendez was charged Friday with secretly aiding the authoritarian regime of Egypt and trying to thwart the criminal prosecution of a friend in exchange for gold bars and cash as prosecutors unsealed a corruption indictment that accuses him of using his foreign affairs influence for personal gain.
-
Who's Bob Menendez? New Jersey's senator charged with corruption has survived politically for years
Bob Menendez, 69, has survived politically for nearly five decades. The son of Cuban immigrants and an attorney by training, he was a Union City, New Jersey, school board member at age 20 -- before he graduated from law school -- and went on to become the mayor of the city. Here's some of what we know about him.
-
Russia says Armenian separatists surrender arms after Azerbaijan reclaims Nagorno-Karabakh
Ethnic Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan's region of Nagorno-Karabakh surrendered arms Friday to Russian peacekeepers, Russia's Defense Ministry said, two days after Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the breakaway region that has long been at the center of a conflict with neighboring Armenia.
-
Giorgio Napolitano, former Italian president and first ex-Communist in that post, has died at 98
Giorgio Napolitano, the first former Communist to rise to Italy's presidency and the first person to be elected twice to the mostly ceremonial post, died on Friday, the presidential palace said. He was 98.
Politics
-
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
-
Here's what Canada is pledging in multi-year support for Ukraine, updated trade deal
Canada is making a multi-year commitment to provide steady support to Ukraine, including hundreds of millions of dollars for new armoured vehicles.
-
'Ajuinnata Ukraine': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon inspires Zelenskyy with Inuktitut word
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended his historic wartime address to Canada's House of Commons with an Inuktitut message of inspiration and reliance that came from the Governor General herself.
Health
-
Toronto woman completes race to end Alzheimer's, surpasses fundraising goal
A Toronto woman has completed 10 triathlons in 10 provinces to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s research in honour of her mom and all Canadians affected by the disease.
-
Shimano recalls 760K bike cranksets in Canada, U.S. over crash hazard following injury reports
Cycling company Shimano is recalling some 760,000 bike cranksets in the U.S. and Canada due to a crash hazard that has resulted in several reported injuries.
-
Canada ranked 8th among 11 developed countries in seniors' care
A new study from the C.D. Howe Institute compares seniors’ care in Canada to that of other wealthy nations, providing insights into its relative performance and areas for improvement.
Sci-Tech
-
In a first, RNA is recovered from extinct Tasmanian tiger
Researchers said on Tuesday they have recovered RNA from the desiccated skin and muscle of a Tasmanian tiger stored since 1891 at a museum in Stockholm.
-
New app uses AI to help Calgary medical students practise interacting with patients
A Calgary medical student has developed an app that allows future doctors to work on their diagnostic and communication skills before they set up their practices.
-
Inside the delicate art of maintaining America's aging nuclear weapons
In an ultra-sterile room at a secure factory in Kansas City, U.S. government technicians refurbish the nation's nuclear warheads. The job is exacting: Each warhead has thousands of springs, gears and copper contacts that must work in conjunction to set off a nuclear explosion.
Entertainment
-
Sabato De Sarno makes much anticipated debut at Gucci under the gaze of stars like Julia Roberts
Sabato De Sarno wants people to fall in love with Gucci again, calling his debut collection 'Gucci Ancora,' Italian for 'Gucci Again.'
-
Movie reviews: 'Dumb Money' is a rousing, high-energy, fist-in-the-air crowd pleaser
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Dumb Money,' 'Expend4bles' and 'Stop Making Sense.'
-
Hero or villain? Rupert Murdoch's exit stirs strong feelings in Britain, where he upended the media
Before he hit America, Rupert Murdoch ripped through Britain's media like a tornado. His newspapers changed the political and cultural weather and swung elections. His satellite television channels upended the staid broadcasting scene.
Business
-
Ramp up in U.S. auto strike expected to affect Canadian parts producers
Autoworkers in the U.S. ramped up their strike Friday in a move that's expected to have knock-on effects for Canadian parts producers.
-
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a US$2.99 monthly charge to dodge them
Amazon Prime Video will include advertising during shows and movies starting early next year, joining other streaming services that have added different tiers of subscriptions.
-
Canada-India tensions spell trouble for trade growth, investment: business leaders
The escalating tension between Canada and India is jeopardizing delicate trade and investment relationships that the two sides have been working for years to advance, business leaders said.
Lifestyle
-
Sask. sisters' sanctuary gives ponies and donkeys with special needs a second chance at life
A sanctuary just outside of Estevan is giving some of Saskatchewan’s smallest equines with special needs the opportunity for a forever home.
-
First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly US$10 million
A Minneapolis gallery is asking US$10 million for 'A Walk in the Woods,' the first of more than 400 paintings that Bob Ross produced on-air for his TV series 'The Joy of Painting.'
-
Shimano recalls 760K bike cranksets in Canada, U.S. over crash hazard following injury reports
Cycling company Shimano is recalling some 760,000 bike cranksets in the U.S. and Canada due to a crash hazard that has resulted in several reported injuries.
Sports
-
Canadian Premier League revamps trophy case with new hardware up for grabs
A new trophy, the Canadian Premier League Shield, will be presented to the regular-season winner. And the North Star Cup will replace the North Star Shield, which was previously awarded to the CPL's playoff champion from 2019 to 2022.
-
Maple Leafs excited by 'different elements' brought by Reaves, Domi and Bertuzzi
Ryan Reaves wasn't going to sign just anywhere.
-
South America's 2030 World Cup soccer bid seeks to rise above political tensions in the region
The bid by four South American countries to host soccer's 2030 World Cup will stay intact until next year regardless of political tensions in the region, a top team bid official says.
Autos
-
U.S. autoworkers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM
The United Auto Workers union expanded its strike against major carmakers Friday, walking out of 38 parts-distribution centres operated by General Motors and Jeep and Ram owner Stellantis in 20 states.
-
Lawyers who sued Tesla board for excess pay want US$10,000 an hour
A legal team that forced Tesla's directors to agree in July to return more than US$700 million in compensation to the automaker for allegedly overpaying themselves are now seeking a huge payday of their own.
-
Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike
General Motors and Stellantis announced fresh layoffs Wednesday that they blamed on damage from the United Auto Workers strike, and the labour standoff grew more tense just two days before the union was expected to call for new walkouts.