Pope declares 'zero tolerance' for Catholic Church abuse, saying he takes personal responsibility for ending it
Pope Francis says he has taken it on himself to rid the Catholic Church of sexual abuse, telling CNN's partner channel CNN Portugal that he was "responsible that it doesn't happen anymore."
In an exclusive, wide-ranging interview in Rome last month, the Pontiff said the church had "zero tolerance" for abuse and said that "a priest cannot remain a priest if he is an abuser."
The church's response to sex abuse scandals has become one of the defining themes of Francis' time as Pope, and he told CNN Portugal that every case of abuse within the church "hurts" him.
Multiple reports detailing decades of sexual abuse, systemic failures and cover-ups across multiple countries have been released since Francis became the leader of the world's 1.2 billion Catholics in 2013. While he was criticized for some of his actions -- such as when he defended a Chilean bishop accused of covering up a sex scandal in 2018, a decision he later described as a "grave error" -- he has since taken a firm stance on the issues and introduced some reforms.
In 2019, he abolished Vatican secrecy rules for cases of sexual abuse and put in place new rules that made it mandatory for the first time for all dioceses to set up systems for reporting abuse and cover-ups.
Two years later, he issued the most extensive revision to Catholic Church law in four decades, insisting that bishops take action against clerics who abuse minors and vulnerable adults. The rules also demanded action against priests who commit fraud or attempt to ordain women.
Addressing the topic, Francis said he didn't believe celibacy played a role in causing the abuse.
"I don't deny the abuse. Even if it was only one [case], it is monstrous. Because you, priest, you, nun, have to take that boy, that girl to God and with this you destroy their lives. It's monstrous. It is destroying lives. And then they come to you with questions. Could it be that celibacy [is to blame]? It's not about celibacy," he said.
"This is one thing about abuse, it is a destructive thing, humanly diabolical," he said. "In families there is no celibacy and all that and, sometimes, it happens. So, it is simply the monstrosity of a man or woman of the church who is psychologically ill or evil and uses their position for their personal satisfaction," he added.
Criticism for war comments
The Pope also revealed that he has been in contact with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to him on the phone.
He said he has in the past met both Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin when they visited him in Rome. But when asked what he could tell the two, the Pope said: "I don't know.
"I had a dialogue with both [of them]. They both visited me here before the war. And I always believe that in dialogue we always move forward," the Pope said. "You know who doesn't know how to talk? Animals. They are pure instinct."
Francis has been criticized for some of his comments about Russia's war on Ukraine. In a June interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa, Francis said the war "was perhaps in some way either provoked or not prevented." He said that before Russia invaded Ukraine he met with "a head of state" who "was very worried about how NATO was moving."
Last month, the Pope angered Kyiv by referring to Russian political commentator Darya Dugina, the daughter of an ultra-nationalist philosopher, as being among the "innocent" victims of the war after she was killed by a car bomb on the outskirts of Moscow.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, to discuss Francis' statement, saying that it "unjustly" equates "the aggressor and the victim."
The Pope, who has previously indicated he would be willing to travel to Kyiv and Moscow, told CNN Portugal such a visit was "up in the air."
No Pope has ever traveled to Moscow before. Pope John Paul II traveled to Ukraine in 2001.
He said he was unable to travel at the moment because of issues with his knee, but said that his presence in Ukraine was "strong" because he sent several cardinals to Kyiv to represent him.
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
Brianne Jenner leads Canada to 2-1 win over U.S. in women's world hockey final
Canada defended its title with a 2-1 win over the United States in the women's world hockey championship final Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Popular N.S. battle rapper believed to be victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
‘Stoners’ are just as motivated as non-users, study finds
Cannabis does not make you unmotivated, but could potentially lead you to enjoy yourself more, a new study has found.
'Large-scale extinction of tree species' threatens ecological and economic collapse, scientists warn
Scientists are urging world leaders to act in order to protect the planet's threatened trees, and prevent further ecological and economic damage from their extinction.
She moved to the U.S. with big dreams and met a boyfriend on Craigslist. Then she vanished
Irene Gakwa's last WhatsApp video call with her parents was filled with gentle ribbing. But beneath the banter were hints that something was off. Now, her family is struggling between hope and grief.
Late season wildfires burning out of control prompt evacuation orders in B.C.
A number of out-of-control wildfires burning in British Columbia prompted evacuation orders in several communities over the Labour Day long weekend.
Canada’s Labour Day weekend weather forecast hit by U.S. heat dome
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
Toronto Air Show cancelled Sunday due to poor weather
The Toronto Air Show was cancelled on Sunday due to poor weather conditions.
Ontario students excited for frosh week, but safety top of mind for organizers
Student leaders say excitement is high as Ontario universities prepare to host the first frosh weeks, largely in-person and absent of public health restrictions, since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Ukrainian couple flees Russia to find a new start in Canada
Petro Yankovskyi and his family are starting their new life in Canada, seeking safety after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But unlike most Ukrainian refugees, the Yankovskyis had fled their home in Russia, not Ukraine.
Ferry rides between P.E.I and N.S. cancelled due to steering issues that halted ship
The ferry operator cancelled the five remaining trips for the day between the two provinces on the MV Confederation, as well as the ship's first scheduled trip Monday morning.
Pakistan's hope as lake fills: Flood villages to save a city
More flooding is expected in southern Pakistan, where Lake Manchar swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June, officials warned on Sunday.
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take centre stage
Energy problems plagued Ukraine and Europe as much of the Russian-occupied region that's home to a largely crippled nuclear power plant was reported temporarily in blackout Sunday.
Memphis police: Man charged with kidnapping missing jogger
A man has been charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of a Tennessee woman who was out jogging last week when she was accosted and forced into an SUV, police said Sunday.
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
Emergencies Act inquiry will be delayed until October due to commissioner's illness
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests last winter will be delayed until October because of a health issue. The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13, a statement from the commission said Friday.
Erin O'Toole to appear by video at event where new Conservative leader is named
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole will deliver a greeting at the party's leadership event where his successor will be named but he won't be on the stage.
The language we use to talk about pregnancy and abortion is changing. But not everyone welcomes the shift
From patient waiting rooms to the halls of Congress, the language being used to talk about reproduction is shifting.
An E. coli outbreak associated with Wendy's restaurants has now sickened 97 people in 6 states
Wendy's restaurants have been associated with an E. coli outbreak now reported in six states, with 97 people infected, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update Thursday.
Scientists make major breakthrough in race to save Caribbean coral
Scientists at the Florida Aquarium have made a breakthrough in the race to save Caribbean coral: For the first time, marine biologists have successfully reproduced elkhorn coral, a critical species, using aquarium technology.
These cute robots could deliver your next coffee to you
Facing rising costs and labour shortages, hospitality is searching for high-tech solutions to serve up quality service to patrons — and robotics companies are answering the call.
Canadian astronaut Saint-Jacques says Artemis 1 delay disappointing, but right call
NASA's decision to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket is disappointing but necessary due to another leak found ahead of the planned test flight, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques said Saturday.
The Weeknd cancels concert in California mid-performance, says he lost his voice
Canadian pop singer The Weeknd cut short a concert in California on Saturday after he lost his voice mid-performance.
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
Former U.S. president, Barack Obama won an Emmy Award on Saturday to go with his two Grammys.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tops box office while U.S. Cinema Day draws millions
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has swung back on top of the box office during a holiday weekend where American theatres aimed to lure moviegoers with discounted $3 tickets.
Remote work debate intensifies as companies mandate return to office after Labour Day
A return-to-office showdown is unfolding in Canada and pitting some bosses and workers against each other as the back-to-school season brings with it a renewed push to get employees back into office buildings.
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Many major retailers slashed their financial outlooks for the year after seeing shoppers pull back on many discretionary items in the latest quarter. But among the notable exceptions: beauty.
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
Need a little space? A Hobbit Hole in Vancouver throws open its round doors
a Vancouver woman who created a 'Hobbit Hole' in her backyard is now opening it up to anyone who needs some solitude or a brief escape.
Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.
J.T. Miller welcomes new baby, signs $56M contract extension with Canucks
It's been a big week for NHL forward J.T. Miller, who welcomed his first son before signing a seven-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks worth $56 million.
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going more than 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
F1 leader Verstappen returns to his Orange Army at Dutch GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen returns home to his Orange Army of fans at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with another world title approaching ominously and a different award already in hand.