Pope cheers East Timor's recovery while acknowledging a bishop's abuse scandal

BREAKING Alberta protesters get 6 1/2-year sentences for roles in Coutts border blockade
Two men have been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for their roles in the blockade of the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta.
Pope Francis received a raucous welcome Monday as he arrived in East Timor to celebrate its recovery from a bloody and traumatic independence battle, even as he indirectly acknowledged an abuse scandal involving its Nobel Peace Prize-winning hero.
Timorese jammed Francis's motorcade route into town from the airport, waving Vatican and Timorese flags and toting yellow and white umbrellas — the colours of the Holy See — to shade themselves from the scorching midday sun.
“Viva el Papa!” they shouted as he passed by. The 87-year-old Francis seemed to relish the greeting, smiling broadly from the open-backed pickup truck and waving as he passed by billboard after billboard featuring his image and words of welcome.
The overwhelmingly Catholic East Timor, one of the world’s poorest countries, had eagerly awaited Francis’s arrival, which came on the heels of the 25th anniversary of the UN-backed referendum that paved the way for independence from Indonesia.
It was a far different atmosphere than when the last pope visited. St. John Paul II came in 1989, when Timor was still an occupied part of Indonesia and fighting for its freedom. After Timorese voted overwhelmingly for independence a decade later, Indonesia’s military responded with a scorched-earth campaign that destroyed 80 per cent of the country’s infrastructure and shocked the world. Overall, as many as 200,000 people were killed during the 24 years of Indonesian rule.
John Paul’s visit, which culminated with a massive Mass on the seaside near Dili, helped draw international attention to the plight of the Timorese people and shine a spotlight on the oppressiveness of Indonesia’s military occupation.
Francis arrived in Dili from Papua New Guinea to follow in John Paul’s footsteps and open the third leg of his trip through Southeast Asia and Oceania. President Jose Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, two of East Timor’s most revered independence heroes, greeted Francis at the airport and met with him privately.
In remarks to them and other dignitaries Monday, Francis applauded the Timorese people for having recovered from their “greatest suffering and trial” to put East Timor on the path of peaceful development. And he praised them for having reconciled with Indonesia.
But he said new challenges and problems were now confronting the country, Asia’s newest, including emigration and poverty, as well as alcohol abuse and violence involving martial arts gangs.
“Let us also not forget that these children and adolescents have their dignity violated,” Francis said. “In response, we are all called to do everything possible to prevent every kind of abuse and guarantee a healthy and peaceful childhood for all young people.”
It was a generic and indirect reference to “abuse.” But it nevertheless recalled the scandal involving Timorese Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo who, along with Gusmao and Ramos-Horta, is regarded as a hero for their efforts to support Timor’s independence.
Belo won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996 with Ramos-Horta for campaigning for a fair and peaceful solution to the conflict.
But in 2022, the Vatican acknowledged that it had secretly sanctioned Belo two years earlier for sexually abusing young boys. The sanctions included limitations on his movements and exercise of ministry and prohibited him from having voluntary contact with minors or contact with East Timor itself. The sanctions were reinforced in 2021.
Despite the sanctions, which were confirmed at the time by the Vatican spokesman and reaffirmed last week ahead of Francis’s trip, many people in East Timor have stood by Belo, either dismissing, denying or diminishing the victims’ claims. Some even hoped Belo, who lives in Portugal, would be on hand to welcome Francis.
Another priest, American missionary Richard Daschbach, who is also revered for his role in saving lives in the liberation fight, is serving a 12-year sentence in a Timorese prison for molesting disadvantaged girls. He was defrocked by the church.
Ramos-Horta, for his part, told The Associated Press last week that Francis’s visit was not the time to revisit the church’s scandals. While saying it was for the Vatican to manage, having the Pope raise the matter of abuse during his visit “would be like trying someone twice,” he told AP.
Francis’s vague reference to abuse appeared to be a diplomatic balancing act, acknowledging the abuse but respecting the desires of the government hosting him and sentiment of the local church and Timorese faithful.
The issue is fraught too for the Vatican, since there has been no acknowledgment of what the Vatican knew and when about Belo, whose misconduct was reportedly an open secret in Timor for years.
John Paul allowed him to retire as head of the Timorese church two decades early in 2002, at the young age of 54, but he was then sent to Mozambique, where he worked with children.
In a 2023 interview with the AP, Francis suggested that Belo, like many others before and after him, had been allowed to quietly retire rather than face any punishment for his misconduct.
The Vatican appears now to be trying to quietly ignore him: While an Aug. 28 report in Vatican News cited Belo for his help in the independence struggle, the official handbook for the Vatican delegation on the trip has scrubbed any mention of Belo from its short history on Timor and its battle for liberation.
In his speech, Ramos-Horta also avoided any mention of Belo in thanking Francis for coming 35 years after John Paul.
“We ask God to continue to hear our prayers, granting the Holy Father great health so that he can continue to inspire and guide humanity along the paths of peace and human fraternity,” he said.
Only about 20 per cent of East Timor’s people were Catholic when Indonesia invaded in 1975, shortly after Portugal abandoned it as a colony. Today, some 98 per cent of East Timor’s 1.3 million people are Catholic, making it the most Catholic country in the world outside the Vatican.
"As a Catholic, we are so happy with the arrival of the Pope in East Timor,” said Jose de Araujo, who was among the throngs welcoming Francis.
Francis will celebrate that Catholic heritage on Tuesday especially, when he celebrates a Mass on the same seaside esplanade where John Paul celebrated Mass in 1989 and encouraged the Timorese people.
Authorities said some 300,000 people in a country of 1.3 million had registered through their dioceses to attend. But Ramos-Horta said he expected 700,000, including from Indonesia's West Timor, and the Vatican predicted 750,000.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she has completed her chemotherapy and is 'doing what I can to stay cancer free,' as she plans to return gradually to public life in the months ahead.
Royal commentator Afua Hagan says the Princess of Wales' announcement that she's completed her course of preventative chemotherapy marks a significant milestone in her recovery from the illness discovered following abdominal surgery earlier this year, and a massive relief for the Royal Family.
Residents in the small Quebec village of Danford Lake may soon be priced out of their homes, as property valuations and taxes are set to skyrocket.
A former Halifax taxi driver who fled the country after being convicted of sexually assaulting a passenger has been extradited from Italy to Canada.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced Monday she is 'cancer free,' after completing chemotherapy treatment. Here is her message in full.
There's no evidence that a well-known beluga whale that lived off Norway's coast and whose harness ignited speculation it was a Russian spy was shot to death last month as claimed by animal rights groups, Norwegian police said Monday.
Former employees of the company that owned an experimental submersible that imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic are scheduled to testify before a Coast Guard investigatory board at an upcoming hearing.
A federal trial is set to begin Monday over claims that supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump threatened and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas four years ago, disrupting the campaign on the last day of early voting.
Pope Francis received a raucous welcome Monday as he arrived in East Timor to celebrate its recovery from a bloody and traumatic independence battle, even as he indirectly acknowledged an abuse scandal involving its Nobel Peace Prize-winning hero.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may be bracing for an earful from his caucus when Liberal MPs gather in Nanaimo, B.C. today to plot their strategy for the coming election year.
Health Minister Mark Holland says his government will still work on policies it promised to pursue under its now-defunct deal with the NDP.
The Canadian Medical Association says there should be better tracking of health-care spending, following health-care agreements the federal government has signed with the provinces and territories.
Dozens of women who say they suffered excruciating pain at a Yale University fertility clinic because a nurse stole fentanyl for her own use and replaced it with saline have settled their lawsuits against the Ivy League school.
Apple's ubiquitous iPhone is about to break new ground with a shift into artificial intelligence that will do everything from smartening up Siri to creating customized emojis on the fly.
One month after a judge declared Google's search engine an illegal monopoly, the tech giant faces another antitrust lawsuit that threatens to break up the company, this time over its advertising technology.
Huddling for safety in classrooms as gunfire rang out, students at Apalachee High School texted or called their parents to let them know what was happening and send what they thought could be their final messages. One student texted her mother to say she loved her, adding, 'I'm sorry I'm not the best daughter.'
The Juno Awards are pulling four categories from next year's ceremony as part of a wider review of Canada's biggest music awards show.
Winnipeggers could soon be able to kick it into four-wheel drive and let it ride down the road on Bachman Turner Overdrive Way.
Air Canada is finalizing plans to suspend most of its operations, likely beginning Sunday, as talks with the pilot union are nearing an impasse over 'inflexible' wage demands, the country's largest airline said on Monday.
Air Canada is preparing for a potential shutdown of most operations next week as contract talks with its pilots' union near an impasse.
Givenchy has named Sarah Burton creative director for women’s and men’s collections, with immediate effect, the fashion house announced on Monday.
Do LGBTQ2S+ tourists have a green book-like system for staying safe while travelling in these politically precarious times? They don't have one. They have many.
Three sisters from Ohio who inherited a dime kept in a bank vault for more than 40 years knew it had some value. But they had no idea just how much until just a few years ago.
The president of South Florida's police union said Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill was handcuffed and placed face down on the ground during a traffic stop because he was not “immediately co-operative” with officers, while Hill said he was respectful throughout the interaction.
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Charred stumps and the remains of fire-ravaged trees still cover large tracts of land on the Jasper landscape, but life is returning quickly down below.
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett and para canoeist Brianna Hennessy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Sunday's closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Halifax resident Tucker Bottomley started feeling the painful effects of rheumatoid arthritis at the age of 21.
Roger Barker was looking forward to exchanging a book at one of the Little Free Libraries that had been erected in his neighbourhood, until he found it vandalized.
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
Brenda Tremblay has been an avid gardener for the last 40 years, but this year’s harvest in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., is a tough nut to crack.
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
A young woman reported being sexually assaulted after falling prey to a "cleansing ritual" scam in B.C.'s Lower Mainland last month, according to the RCMP.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
A Grade 12 student at Scarborough's Agincourt Collegiate was rushed to a trauma centre late Monday morning after being grazed by a bullet in the head during what police are calling a 'targeted' shooting.
Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, gave a sincere thank you to Calgary for the outpouring of support for her and the Gaudreau family.
Calgary police are asking anyone who witnessed a deadly crash on Highfield Road this past weekend to come forward.
Residents in the small Quebec village of Danford Lake may soon be priced out of their homes, as property valuations and taxes are set to skyrocket.
As tens of thousands of public servants return to the office for a minimum of three days a week this week, public service unions continue to oppose the federal government's new hybrid work policy.
A driver struck several teenagers on the site of a high school in the Magdalen Islands on Monday afternoon following an altercation with a pedestrian.
A Quebec coroner has concluded that the deaths of a provincial police sergeant and the mentally ill man who fatally stabbed her were avoidable.
A five-year-old child and his 63-year-old grandfather are in hospital after being hit by a car in Montreal's east end. Pictured is the hood of the car that hit them
A familiar face on Edmonton city council has decided the time has come to leave municipal politics after more than a decade as a councillor.
The Oilers announced Monday that the team's home jerseys will feature a sports betting and online gambling company's logo for home games.
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by RCMP in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.
A 47-year-old man from Maine, U.S., is facing a second-degree murder charge after police arrested him during a day-long manhunt in the Esgenoôpetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area of New Brunswick on Friday.
A former Halifax taxi driver who fled the country after being convicted of sexually assaulting a passenger has been extradited from Italy to Canada.
A second person has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a cyclist on Wellington Crescent last June.
Regina police say a 27-year-old woman is facing fraud and identity theft charges after she defrauded the Ministry of Social Services of nearly $48,000.
The provincial government and City of Regina announced the location for future joint use elementary and high schools in the city's east end on Monday.
Saskatchewan’s Education minister says the incident at a Saskatoon school where a student was set on fire is "horrible," but could have been worse.
A tornado that touched down in Ayr, Ont. on Aug. 17 was initially believed to be an EF1 but researchers say that, after reviewing new evidence, they’ve upgraded it to an EF2 rating.
An island has appeared in the middle of the Grand River but it’s not a natural formation.
An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle late last week, police say.
Saskatchewan’s Education minister says the incident at a Saskatoon school where a student was set on fire is "horrible," but could have been worse.
Three Saskatoon police officers were caught snooping on nine people’s private information from investigation records for personal reasons, according to the Saskatchewan privacy commissioner.
Online fundraisers have been launched to support the victims of an incident that saw a student set on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate on Thursday.
Air Canada is finalizing plans to suspend most of its operations, likely beginning Sunday, as talks with the pilot union are nearing an impasse over 'inflexible' wage demands, the country's largest airline said on Monday.
Another politician has added his voice to the call to have the timeline to build a new bridge in Little Current to connect Manitoulin Island to the mainland sped up.
Around 11:05 a.m. on Sept 6, emergency services were called to the intersection of Fingal Line and Mill Road in Southwold Township for a two-vehicle crash.
Five of eight suspected overdoses to have happened in the past week occurred over the weekend, including one fatality – with the majority taking place in Owen Sound.
A key point in Unifor’s negotiations is the changing landscape of auto manufacturing. “Our members at CAMI are on the frontline of the EV transition in Canada,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne.
City crews arrived at a Barrie park on Monday to dismantle a homeless encampment where roughly two dozen people had been living.
Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.
Officers stopped a vehicle allegedly speeding more than 50 kilometres over the posted limit in Kawartha Lakes, netting the driver a lengthy licence suspension.
Windsor police have arrested a suspect after a 36-year-old woman was found with life-threatening injuries in east Windsor.
Starting today, federal workers are required to be in the office three days per week.
Windsor fire was on scene of a blaze at a former school on Norman Road Sunday afternoon.
A 32-year-old man is facing eight charges, including assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm after, after a group of young people were attacked on a popular pedestrian trail on southern Vancouver Island.
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
At least two groups are asking Alberta's energy regulator to call off hearings on coal exploration in the Rocky Mountains while the province's top court considers whether the applications are valid.
Rob Miyashiro was selected as the NDP candidate in Lethbridge-West Saturday to replace MLA Shannon Phillips.
A 38-year-old woman from northwestern Ontario has been charged with several offences after a man in his 70s confined to a wheelchair was robbed last weekend.
Wednesday marks 11 years since Sudbury teen Meagan Pilon was reported missing and police are appealing to the public again for information.
A Montreal-based power pop band with strong ties to northern Ontario is kicking off its new tour in North Bay at the end of the month followed by three other northern stops.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
