

The Associated Press





MAPUTO, Mozambique -- Pope Francis is starting his first full day in Mozambique with a speech to members of the government and the armed opposition, who recently signed a permanent cease-fire to cement the country's peace process.

Thousands of residents, some wearing colorful skirts printed with the pope's image and the words "hope, peace, reconciliation," are lining the streets of the capital, Maputo.

They cheered Francis' motorcade as he headed Thursday to the presidential palace to meet with President Felipe Nyusi. Afterward, Francis is to deliver a speech.

Ossufo Momade, the head of the Renamo opposition, who signed the new peace accord last month with Nyusi, was among the guests.

Francis is expected during his Mozambique visit to support the peace deal that ended a 15-year civil war.