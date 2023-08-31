Pope arrives on first visit to Mongolia as Vatican relations with Russia and China remain strained
Pope Francis arrived in Mongolia on Friday morning to encourage one of the world's smallest and newest Catholic communities.
It's the first time a pope has visited the landlocked Asian country and comes at a time when the Vatican's relations with Mongolia's two powerful neighbours, Russia and China, are once again strained.
Francis arrived in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar after an overnight flight passing through Chinese airspace, affording the pontiff a rare opportunity to send a note of greetings to President Xi Jinping. Vatican protocol calls for the pope to send such greetings whenever he flies over a foreign country
In his message to Xi, Francis expressed "greetings of good wishes to your excellency and the people of China."
"Assuring you of my prayers for the wellbeing of the nation, I invoke upon all of you the divine blessings of unity and peace," Francis said.
Despite strains in the relationship, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the greeting showed "friendliness and goodwill."
"China is willing to continue to walk in the same direction with the Vatican, conduct constructive dialogues, enhance understanding, accumulate mutual trust, and promote the process of improving the relationship of the two sides," Wang said at a daily briefing.
Upon arrival, Francis, who uses a wheelchair, was met on the tarmac by helmeted honour guards along with Mongolia's foreign minister and was offered a taste of dried yogurt from a woman in traditional dress, in a sign of welcome. He made no public comments. Along with priests and others gathered on the tarmac, several dozen watched his arrival from the airport terminal.
Speaking to reporters en route to Mongolia late Thursday, Francis said he was looking forward to visiting a country that has just a few people, but with a culture that you need your senses to understand.
"There are only a few inhabitants -- a small people, but a big culture," he said aboard the ITA charter plane. "I think it will do us good to try to understand this long, big silence, understand what it means but not intellectually, but with senses." He added: "Mongolia, you understand with your senses."
On tap are official meetings with the Mongolian president and prime minister and a speech before Mongolian government, cultural and business leaders, followed by Francis' first encounter with the bishops, priests and nuns who form the backbone of a tiny Catholic community of 1,450 that has only been in existence for a generation.
While Christianity has been present in the region for hundreds of years, the Catholic Church has only had a sanctioned presence in Mongolia since 1992, after the country shrugged off its Soviet-allied communist government and enshrined religious freedom in its constitution.
The Holy See and Mongolia have had diplomatic relations ever since, and a handful of missionary religious orders including Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity have nurtured the tiny community through its first three decades of life.
Four Missionaries of Charity sisters -- Jeanne Francoise from Rwanda; Chanmi from South Korea; Viera from Slovakia and Suder from India -- run a nursing home on the northern outskirts of Ulaanbaatar with a capacity of 30 beds. There, they provide care for elderly people with mental or physical disabilities, or who are homeless, undocumented, or otherwise ostracized by their families.
Sister Jeanne Francoise said it was an honour that Francis was coming to Mongolia, saying she had seen him once before when she was living in Rome but that it was never as "close" as it would be in Mongolia.
Francis has long praised the work of missionaries and has tried to reinvigorate the missionary focus of the church at large by visiting them and encouraging their work. One of his first events in Mongolia is to preside over an encounter with missionaries Saturday afternoon at the capital's St. Peter and Paul cathedral, and he ends his visit by inaugurating a new church-run charity house to tend to Mongolia's poorest.
"I want people to know that the Catholic religion, the Catholic Church, and Catholic believers also exist in Mongolia," the Rev. Sanjaajav Tserenkhand, a Mongolian priest, said outside the cathedral. He said he hoped that Francis' visit would also show Mongolians that Christianity isn't a "foreign religion," but is also rooted in the country.
The Argentine pontiff has long prioritized visiting Catholic communities in what he calls the peripheries, staying away from the global centers of Catholicism to minister instead to small churches where Catholics are often a minority. He has made cardinals out of their leaders to show the universal reach of the 1.3-billion strong Catholic Church, including the head of the Mongolian church, Cardinal Giorgio Marengo.
"His heart burns with love for the universal church, and especially the church where she lives in a minority context," Marengo told journalists during a recent visit to Rome. "And that is the wonderful meaning of his coming all the way to Mongolia."
The other main focus of Francis' four-day visit is to highlight Mongolia's long tradition of interfaith coexistence. The Mongol Empire under its famed founder Genghis Khan was known for tolerating people of different faiths among those it conquered, and Francis will likely emphasize that tradition when he presides over an interfaith meeting Sunday.
Invited are Mongolian Buddhists, who are the majority in the nation of 3.3 million, as well as Jewish, Muslim and Shinto representatives and members of Christian churches that have established a presence in Mongolia in the last 30 years, including the Russian Orthodox Church.
That encounter could enable Francis to once again offer greetings to the Moscow patriarchate, which has strongly supported the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. Francis has tried to steer a diplomatic tightrope in not antagonizing Moscow, consistent with the Vatican's tradition of diplomatic neutrality in conflicts.
Days before his visit, he sparked outrage in Ukraine over his praise of Russia's imperial past, comments that the Vatican insisted were by no means an endorsement of Moscow's current war of aggression in Ukraine.
While the Vatican has insisted Francis is going to Mongolia -- not China or Russia -- the China question will be ever-present: A group of Chinese Catholics, as well as Russian Catholics, are expected to attend Francis' Mass on Sunday in the Steppe Arena, but Beijing's crackdown on religious minorities remains the backdrop to the trip.
In addition, China's opposition to the Dalai Lama could come to the fore as Mongolian Buddhism is closely tied to Tibet's strain and traditionally reveres the Dalai Lama. Francis has made a hallmark of meeting with religious leaders from around the world, but he has so far refrained from meeting the exiled Tibetan Buddhist leader, for fear of antagonizing Beijing.
Communist Party leader Xi has demanded that Catholicism and all other religions adhere strictly to party directives and undergo "Sinicization." In the vast Xinjiang region, that has led to the demolition of an unknown number of mosques, but in most cases it has meant the removal of domes, minarets and exterior crosses from churches.
At the same time, Xi has shown no more desire to reconcile with the Vatican than his predecessors, while his administration continues to insist the Holy See cut all ties with Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy China claims as its own territory.
The Vatican and China did sign an accord in 2018 over the thorny issue of bishop nominations, but Beijing has violated it. Most recently Francis was forced to accept the unilateral appointment of a new bishop of Shanghai, whose predecessor disappeared into a monastery almost immediately after announcing his withdrawal from the party-controlled Patriotic Catholic Association.
That said, Hong Kong's newly appointed Bishop Stephen Sau-yan Chow visited Beijing in April, the first visit to the Chinese capital by the city's bishop in nearly three decades.
Chow, who is to be made a cardinal by Francis in September, said he invited the state-appointed archbishop of Beijing Joseph Li to visit Hong Kong in a symbolic gesture that experts said could strengthen the fragile relationship between China and the Vatican.
------
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | CRA fires 120 employees after review of 'inappropriately claimed' CERB payments
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has let go 120 employees following an internal review of those who 'inappropriately claimed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB)' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BREAKING | Competition Bureau approves RBC's proposed takeover of HSBC Canada
Royal Bank of Canada has obtained approval from the Competition Bureau for its proposed acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada.
Canadian economy stalls in second quarter as higher interest rates take hold
The Canadian economy appeared to stall in the second quarter as Statistics Canada says the economy contracted at an annualized rate of 0.2 per cent in the second quarter.
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
The stepsister of a Colorado woman who was found dead along with her sister and teenage son at a remote Rocky Mountain campsite says the women fled into the wilderness after struggling to cope with societal changes in recent years, but they were unequipped to survive off the grid.
Emergency services leave South Africa fire scene. Now comes the grisly task of identifying bodies
Emergency services teams have left the scene of one of South Africa's deadliest fires at a derelict Johannesburg apartment block and pathologists on Friday faced the grisly task of identifying dozens of charred bodies and some body parts that were transported in large trucks to mortuaries across the city.
'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution
The viral trend of "Barbie Botox" that has women as young as in their 20s rush for toxin-based procedures to mimic the looks of the movie's lead actress Margot Robbie may lead to resistance among users and hinder medical use in future, doctors cautioned.
Rockslide shuts down B.C. highway before wedding, stranding father-of-the-bride
In the weeks leading up to Tazz Norris and Lisa Lalonde’s Penticton wedding, they already had guests cancel due to wildfires, smoke and the travel ban, which was rescinded earlier than anticipated.
Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia
Hurricanes and tropical storms are nothing new in the U.S. South, but the sheer magnitude of damage from Idalia shocked Desmond Roberson as he toured what as left of his Georgia neighbourhood.
Canada
-
Raptors tickets, golf games and a $1M payday for Greenbelt land. Who is Mr. X?
It's a name that sounds like it's borrowed from a spy thriller — but an unregistered lobbyist known as "Mr. X" is a very real part of the integrity commissioner's report into how lands were selected to be removed from the Greenbelt.
-
'Stand tall': N.W.T. officials preparing for a battle against Hay River wildfire
A wildfire official says the town of Hay River will be at risk over the next few days with strong winds and high temperatures making a dangerous situation even worse.
-
BC Ferries suspects vessel hit humpback whale, adjusting operations 'for foreseeable future'
For the second time this summer, BC Ferries believes one of its vessels made contact with a whale and has notified federal officials and local First Nations.
-
First Nation reflects on grief and healing one year after stabbing rampage
Members of James Smith Cree Nation take time for reflection almost a year after chaos descended on the tight-knit community as Myles Sanderson, 32, moved from home to home, busting down doors and attacking people with a knife.
-
Life in prison, no parole for 15 years for North Vancouver mass stabbing killer
The perpetrator of a stabbing spree in North Vancouver that killed one and injured six in March 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.
-
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
World
-
Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia
Hurricanes and tropical storms are nothing new in the U.S. South, but the sheer magnitude of damage from Idalia shocked Desmond Roberson as he toured what as left of his Georgia neighbourhood.
-
Rising tensions between employers and employees has put the labour back in this year's Labour Day
Labour Day is right around the corner, along with big sales and barbecues. But the activist roots of the holiday are especially visible this year as unions challenge how workers are treated -- from Hollywood to the auto production lines of Detroit.
-
U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee chair calls Russia-China alliance the biggest threat since WWII
The chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee said Friday that a partnership between the Russian and Chinese leaders worried him, adding, "We have never seen a threat this large scale to Europe and the Pacific, I would argue, since World War II."
-
Hong Kong, other parts of south China grind to near standstill as powerful Typhoon Saola approaches
Most of Hong Kong and other parts of southern China ground to a near standstill Friday with classes and flights cancelled as powerful Typhoon Saola approached.
-
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke arrested on suspicion of child abuse
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse after her malnourished son escaped out a window and ran to a nearby house for help, authorities said.
-
Speeding train slams into railway workers on tracks at Italian station, killing 5
A speeding out-of-service train slammed into a group of workers doing nighttime track maintenance in northern Italy on Thursday, killing five of them, authorities said.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | CRA fires 120 employees after review of 'inappropriately claimed' CERB payments
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has let go 120 employees following an internal review of those who 'inappropriately claimed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB)' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
-
New interim ethics commissioner appointed after months-long vacancy
A new interim conflict of interest and ethics commissioner has been named, filling a role that’s been vacant for four months.
Health
-
Feeling anxious about the return to school? Here's how to combat the post-summer blues
As summer vacation ends and a new school year begins, mental health experts weigh in on how to combat school-related anxiety and post-summer blues.
-
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
-
'They do have this ability to help': Non-profit targets music festivals as a place to distribute Naloxone
At music festivals across the U.S. this summer, there’s a booth drawing a lot of attention. Away from the stage of stars, it’s not food or drinks, but it is free. Between sets of their favourite bands, fans can get the tools and knowledge to reverse an opioid overdose.
Sci-Tech
-
A new Titanic expedition is planned. The U.S. is fighting it, says wreck is a grave site
The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to recover items of historical interest from the sunken Titanic, citing a federal law and an international agreement that treat the shipwreck as a hallowed gravesite.
-
More than half of Canadian students over 18 use AI tools: survey
More than half of students over 18 have used generative AI to complete their school work or pass an exam, despite 60 per cent feeling that it constitutes cheating, according to a recent survey by business consulting firm KPMG.
-
Scientists are one step closer to making smart contact lenses a reality
Scientists have created a flexible battery as thin as a human cornea that could potentially power smart contact lenses in the future, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Equalizer 3' an entertainingly efficient finale to the franchise
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Equalizer 3,' 'Bottoms,' 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' and 'Zombie Town.'
-
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is coming to a Canadian theatre near you
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film will be making its rounds to Cineplex theatres across Canada.
-
Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys facing civil lawsuits in Vegas alleging sexual assault decades ago
Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has won a favoUrable ruling in one of two civil lawsuits filed against him in Nevada, one by a woman who alleges he raped her on his tour bus in Washington state in 2001 and another by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her on his boat off Florida in 2003.
Business
-
Rising tensions between employers and employees has put the labour back in this year's Labour Day
Labour Day is right around the corner, along with big sales and barbecues. But the activist roots of the holiday are especially visible this year as unions challenge how workers are treated -- from Hollywood to the auto production lines of Detroit.
-
A wave of job actions: New survey sheds light on Canadians' perceptions of organized labour
Ahead of Labour Day, a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute has found that Canadians are divided on the value and cost of organized labour in the country.
-
Canadian economy stalls in second quarter as higher interest rates take hold
The Canadian economy appeared to stall in the second quarter as Statistics Canada says the economy contracted at an annualized rate of 0.2 per cent in the second quarter.
Lifestyle
-
'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution
The viral trend of "Barbie Botox" that has women as young as in their 20s rush for toxin-based procedures to mimic the looks of the movie's lead actress Margot Robbie may lead to resistance among users and hinder medical use in future, doctors cautioned.
-
Rockslide shuts down B.C. highway before wedding, stranding father-of-the-bride
In the weeks leading up to Tazz Norris and Lisa Lalonde’s Penticton wedding, they already had guests cancel due to wildfires, smoke and the travel ban, which was rescinded earlier than anticipated.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
Sports
-
Daniele Sauvageau named Montreal GM in Pro Women's Hockey League
Retired U.S. national team captain Natalie Darwitz and former Team Canada coach Daniele Sauvageau head a list of four women and two men named general managers of the newly established Professional Women's Hockey League's original six franchises on Friday.
-
Carlos Alcaraz wins in straight sets to ease into U.S. Open third round
World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz beat Lloyd Harris in the US Open second round to progress to round three at Flushing Meadows.
-
Spain's men's coach asks for forgiveness for applauding Rubiales' diatribe against 'false feminists'
The coach of Spain's men's national soccer team asked for forgiveness Friday for applauding the claim by Luis Rubiales that he was the victim of a smear campaign from "false feminists" following an uproar after he kissed a player on the lips at the Women's World Cup.
Autos
-
Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada
Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled around 320,000 cars in the U.S.
-
Kia recalls cars in U.S. to fix trunk latch that could trap people
Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could prevent the trunk from being opened from the inside.
-
Hamilton warns he has 'unfinished business' after extending contract at Mercedes
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton warned his rivals he had 'unfinished business' after extending his contract at Mercedes.