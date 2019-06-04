

The Associated Press





China responded pointedly to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comments on the 30th anniversary of the Chinese army's bloody suppression of student-led pro-democracy protests centred on Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

The dueling statements underscore the vast divide in perceptions of the events of three decades ago, which Beijing considers a taboo subject that the West only raises in order to embarrass and de-legitimize China as part of a strategy to contain its development.

Excerpts from Pompeo's statement and the rebuttal issued by an unidentified spokesman from the Chinese Embassy in Washington: