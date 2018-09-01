Pompeo speaks to Iraqi leaders at 'this critical time'
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens to a question as he testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, during a hearing on diplomacy and national security. (AP Photo / Susan Walsh)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, September 1, 2018 12:46PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken with two Iraqi leaders to express support for Iraq's efforts to form a "moderate, nationalist" government that would serve all Iraqis.
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says in statements that Pompeo spoke with Iraq's prime minister and vice-president.
The results of Iraq's elections were ratified two weeks ago, paving the way for a new parliament to convene and elect a president and a prime minister, who would form a new government. The process is complicated by political wrangling. A coalition led by a maverick Shiite cleric won the largest number of seats.
In Pompeo's call with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, he made clear "the importance of safeguarding Iraq's sovereignty during this critical time."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 'Terrorist motive' suspected in stabbing of American tourists in Amsterdam
- Mexican city tells police to stop proactive arrests over public sex
- Russian airport worker dies, 18 hurt in plane crash
- Trump nodded approvingly at idea of Putin meeting, aide tells court
- Palestine says U.S. sidelining moderates by withdrawing UN refugee funding