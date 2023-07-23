Polls close as Spain awaits results from election that could take the country to the right

Voters stand next to ballot boxes at a polling station in Barcelona, Spain, on July 23, 2023. Spain is holding general elections, that could make the country the latest European Union member to swing to the political right, at the height of summer, when millions of citizens are likely to be vacationing away from their regular polling places. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra) Voters stand next to ballot boxes at a polling station in Barcelona, Spain, on July 23, 2023. Spain is holding general elections, that could make the country the latest European Union member to swing to the political right, at the height of summer, when millions of citizens are likely to be vacationing away from their regular polling places. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend

'Barbenheimer' didn't just work: it spun box office gold. The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social