Political future of Brazil's Bolsonaro hangs in the balance as his trial begins
Brazil's top electoral court on Thursday began hearing a case that could torpedo the political future of former President Jair Bolsonaro by rendering him ineligible for public office for eight years.
Judges are evaluating a case filed by Brazil's Democratic Labor Party, which claims the far-right leader abused his power by using government communication channels to promote his campaign and cast unfounded doubts on the country's electronic voting system.
While Bolsonaro often railed against the voting system, the suit's focus is a meeting last year on July 18 that Bolsonaro convened at the presidential palace with foreign ambassadors, which was broadcast on state television for nearly an hour.
Thursday's session in the capital of Brasilia began with Judge Benedito Goncalves reading his report on the case. Already two subsequent sessions have been slated for next Tuesday and next Thursday, but the trial could extend for several months if any of the six other judges requests additional time to review the case.
Both the political party that filed the case will have time to make its arguments, as will Bolsonaro's lawyers.
In comments to journalists on Wednesday outside the Senate, the former president acknowledged he could be barred from public office, although he denies any wrongdoing.
"The evidence against him is very robust," said Rodrigo Prando, a political science professor at Mackenzie University in Sao Paulo. "Bolsonaro speaks in live broadcasts, on Twitter. I never saw anyone provide so much material against himself as Bolsonaro did."
Paulo Gonet Branco, one of the top prosecutors at Brazil's electoral court, favoured Bolsonaro's ineligibility in his report on the case, which will be analyzed by the court's panel. It is comprised of judges from the country's top courts, the Supreme Court and the superior court of justice, plus two appointees.
Branco's report asserts that Bolsonaro misled voters about a Federal Police investigation into the 2018 elections in order to claim the country's voting system isn't reliable and that he presented that information to ambassadors in the meeting last year. T
he Supreme Court is simultaneously investigating the former president for having shared details of that investigation -- a case proceeding under seal.
"I wouldn't like to lose my political rights," Bolsonaro told reporters on Wednesday. "I don't know whether I will be a candidate for mayor or city councillor next year, I don't know whether I will be a senator or president in the future. But to be a candidate I need to keep my political rights."
Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida days before his term ended, and returned on March 30. He has a ceremonial leadership role within his political party and has travelled around Brazil as a critic of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated him in last October's election that featured the narrowest margin in over three decades.
On Thursday, Bolsonaro travelled to the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre, where he will attend a transportation fair and an event of his Liberal Party.
He is also expected to help stump for mayors in next year's municipal election -- whether or not he has his political rights. Surfing the Bolsonaro wave in the 2022 general election, his Liberal Party won more congressional seats than any other and became the biggest in both the Lower House and Senate.
If the electoral court strips Bolsonaro of his political rights, he could appeal to the Supreme Court. However, there are other suits pending with the electoral court seeking the same outcome. And that is just a fraction of his legal troubles, which also include criminal investigations.
Bolsonaro, 68, will continue to wield some political power until the 2026 presidential elections, even if he is declared ineligible to run, said Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo. Melo noted that, if that occurs, the next presidential election Bolsonaro could dispute would be in 2034.
"Bolsonaro will be finished as a presidential candidate if he indeed loses this trial," he said. "Many voters would only vote for him, but from the polling we have seen, the vast majority of conservatives and right-leaning voters are ready to look beyond Bolsonaro and pick any other candidate, even if not supported by him."
For the time being, though, Bolsonaro's inelgibility would throw Brazil's right-wing political hierarchy into disarray.
Other potential standard bearers whose names have circulated are Sao Paulo's Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas, Minas Gerais' Gov. Romeu Zema and Bolsonaro's wife, Michelle Bolsonaro. All of them, however, trail Bolsonaro in popularity, said Prando.
"Bolsonaro's profile became very unique, because the right also gets on board. Many (politicians) only include the extreme right," he said. "In terms of charisma today, too, there is no name like Bolsonaro."
------
Savarese reported from Sao Paulo.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian ROV reaches sea floor in search for missing Titanic submersible
The Canadian ship Horizon Arctic has deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle that has reached the sea floor and has started its search for the missing OceanGate submersible, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday morning.
House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.
RCMP to release names of Manitoba crash victims as city gathers in mourning
RCMP are set to release the names of the people who died in a fiery bus crash a week ago as a small western Manitoba community prepares to gather in mourning for the 16 lives lost.
Tourist sub customer calls his 2021 dive to the Titanic a 'kamikaze operation'
As an international search continued for a vessel that disappeared after setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, a man who was one of the submersible company's first customers characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a 'kamikaze operation.'
Titanic expedition: Here's what it's like inside the 'Titan' submersible
As the search for the missing submersible continues off the coast of Newfoundland, here's what the environment is like for passengers on board the 'Titan' during what was meant to be a deep-dive expedition of the ocean.
NEW | These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The search for the missing Titan sub continues, the highest price-fixing fine ever imposed by a Canadian court and Canada's 'official grievance' with Taylor Swift.
Bodies of 2 pilots recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The pilot and co-pilot of a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter died when the helicopter crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
Singh asks Mendicino to investigate Nijjar killing amid reports CSIS warned Sikh temple leader of threat
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino to investigate the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent member of the Sikh community in Surrey, B.C., amid reports he was warned by Canadian intelligence officials that his life was in danger prior to his death.
Cybersecurity breaches more than double among Canadian businesses: report
A new report has found that the number of successful cybersecurity breaches has more than doubled for Canadian businesses in the past year, despite a downward trend in cyberattacks overall.
Canada
-
RCMP to release names of Manitoba crash victims as city gathers in mourning
RCMP are set to release the names of the people who died in a fiery bus crash a week ago as a small western Manitoba community prepares to gather in mourning for the 16 lives lost.
-
Fire department called to assist dying patient in N.S. hospital with no doctor
A Nova Scotia mayor says a patient died last week in his Annapolis Valley town after going into cardiac arrest at a hospital where no doctor was present.
-
B.C. judge finds man guilty of killing black bear and cub near Tofino
A British Columbia provincial court judge has found a Tofino man guilty of illegally killing a black bear and her cub, despite arguing he only shot one bear in self-defence.
-
Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
A woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck in Manitoba has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.
-
Renters in 36 of Canada's largest cities can't afford to buy a starter home: report
Data from Point2Homes reveals that renters in 36 of Canada's 50 largest cities earn 60 per cent less than the minimum required income needed to buy a starter home.
-
2 people dead, 2 injured in plane crash near Tofino, B.C.
Two people are dead and two others injured after a plane crash near the coast of Vancouver Island.
World
-
Canadian ROV reaches sea floor in search for missing Titanic submersible
The Canadian ship Horizon Arctic has deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle that has reached the sea floor and has started its search for the missing OceanGate submersible, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday morning.
-
Cooking gas explosion kills 31 people at a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China
Cooking gas caused a massive explosion at a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China, killing 31 people and injuring seven others during national celebrations on the eve of a long holiday weekend, authorities said Thursday.
-
Foes of Myanmar's military regime applaud new U.S. sanctions, but want action to block gas revenues
Opponents of Myanmar's military government applauded fresh financial sanctions imposed by the United States on the Southeast Asian nation but called Thursday for further measures to pressure its ruling generals to restore peace and democracy.
-
Australian ex-priest convicted of child sex abuse pleads guilty to 72nd victim
An Australian ex-priest convicted of child sex abuse pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually abusing a 72nd victim.
-
Climate activist Nakate urges rich countries to cancel debt, grant climate finance at Paris summit
Facing an audience packed with world leaders and finance officials in suits, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate silenced the room, then made everyone listen to some uncomfortable facts.
-
Pope short of breath, says he's still feeling effects of anesthesia 2 weeks after surgery
Pope Francis said Thursday he was short of breath and still feeling the effects of anesthesia from abdominal surgery two weeks ago.
Politics
-
House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.
-
Singh asks Mendicino to investigate Nijjar killing amid reports CSIS warned Sikh temple leader of threat
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino to investigate the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent member of the Sikh community in Surrey, B.C., amid reports he was warned by Canadian intelligence officials that his life was in danger prior to his death.
-
Political negotiations on inquiry into foreign interference nearing agreement
The federal government appeared to be on the verge of calling a public inquiry on foreign interference Wednesday after months of resisting calls from the opposition to do so.
Health
-
Fire department called to assist dying patient in N.S. hospital with no doctor
A Nova Scotia mayor says a patient died last week in his Annapolis Valley town after going into cardiac arrest at a hospital where no doctor was present.
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Judge to weigh suspending Wyoming's first-in-the-nation ban on abortion pills
Wyoming's first-in-the-nation ban on abortion pills will come before a state judge Thursday as the court considers whether the prohibition should take effect as planned July 1 or be put on hold pending the outcome of a lawsuit.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Man describes his own experience being trapped in submersible while diving Titanic
Amid a frantic, ongoing search to locate an OceanGate submersible that went missing while diving to the Titanic, a scientist and former TV host who was trapped at the wreck site over 20 years ago is sharing his story.
-
'Basically a carbon fibre tube': Inside OceanGate's Titanic submarine, as told by a former crewmember
A former member of an OceanGate expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic is sharing what it was is like for those onboard the submersible, and says although training is provided, the deep dive is not without risk.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood writers at rally say they'll win as strike reaches 50 days
Fifty days into a strike with no end in sight, about 1,000 Hollywood writers and their supporters marched and rallied in Los Angeles for a new contract with studios that includes payment guarantees and job security.
-
MP files 'official grievance' after Taylor Swift announces new tour dates with no Canadian cities
An Alberta MP is filing an 'official grievance' with the House of Commons calling on Taylor Swift to bring her Eras Tour to Canada.
-
Swifties react after singer books no stops in Canada for 2024 leg of international tour
Taylor Swift's newly announced 2024 international tour dates include no stops in Canada.
Business
-
Ex-Goldman Sachs investment banker convicted of insider trading charges
A former Goldman Sachs investment banker was convicted of insider trading charges Wednesday after a weeklong trial.
-
Climate activist Nakate urges rich countries to cancel debt, grant climate finance at Paris summit
Facing an audience packed with world leaders and finance officials in suits, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate silenced the room, then made everyone listen to some uncomfortable facts.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
Lifestyle
-
The world's 50 best restaurants for 2023 revealed
Peru’s capital city – and undoubtedly its gastronomic capital – had a tremendous showing Tuesday at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, taking the No. 1 title and earning more slots in the top 50 than any other city.
-
Jason Baerg creating 'safe spaces' to showcase Metis art in Canada
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
-
'Everybody's mother': Google Doodle celebrates Inuk author on Indigenous Peoples Day
Visitors to Google's home page on National Indigenous Peoples Day get a chance to learn about late Inuk author Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk. She is featured in Wednesday's Google Doodle, a temporary interactive feature on the site that celebrates people, holidays, events and anniversaries.
Sports
-
IOC banishes boxing governing body from Olympics, but the sport will still be at the Paris Games
The International Boxing Association was banished from the Olympic family on Thursday, ending a years-long dispute fuelled by defying advice and instructions from the IOC. Boxing, however, will keep its status as an Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Games.
-
Las Vegas man jailed, accused of threatening mass violence at Stanley Cup victory parade
Judges in Las Vegas ordered a man accused of threatening mass violence at last weekend's parade celebrating the Vegas Golden Knights victory in the NHL Stanley Cup championship to remain jailed unless he can post $55,000 bail.
-
MLB sued by 17 ex-scouts who say they were discriminated against because of their age
Seventeen former Major League Baseball scouts who say they were discriminated against because of their age sued the league, its teams and Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.