Polish Supreme Court overturns presidential pardon of top officials, going against ruling party

FILE - Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during a joint news conference. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, File) FILE - Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during a joint news conference. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social