A former resort outside of Warsaw, Poland has been converted to a state-run shelter for more than 700 Ukrainian children fleeing Russia's invasion.

The foster children and orphans, all between the ages of three and 16, had to escape from Odessa to Poland in a harrowing journey in the middle of the night when Russian forces began bombing the city in southern Ukraine.

CTV National News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme visited the facility and spoke to the main organizer who helped the children flee, as well as some of the kids.

LaFlamme said seeing the children was "heart wrenching."

"These kids have no idea. They want to go home," she said.

LaFlamme said one of the older kids, who wanted to be called Kate, told her in broken English that she did understand what was happening in Ukraine, saying "Putin wants to kill humans."

According to the UN refugee agency, children represent around half of the more than two million people that have fled the crisis in Ukraine, becoming the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

