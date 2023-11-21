Polish police arrest woman with Islamic extremist sympathies who planted explosive device in Warsaw
Polish authorities say that they have arrested and pressed charges against a 38-year-old Polish woman with Islamic extremist sympathies who planted an explosive device on a street in central Warsaw earlier this month. There were no injuries.
Police said in a statement published on Monday that the woman placed the device in Warsaw on the night of Nov. 10-11 and then took a train back to her home in western Poland.
Nobody was hurt, but the device had the potential to hurt many people, police said.
"The makeshift explosive device filled with gas containers and nails could have caused a serious threat to the health and lives of many people," the statement said. It added that she was charged with "causing danger and bringing danger to the life and health of many people, as well as preparation for causing such danger."
Police used CCTV footage to track her movements. After planting the device in Warsaw, she headed to the central train station in the capital and then travelled to the western Polish city of Wroclaw, and was arrested at her home in the nearby town of Strzelin.
Police described the suspect as a Polish woman interested in Middle Eastern affairs, but wouldn't give any more details about her. They released a video showing police fingerprinting and handcuffing her, and also showed some of the objects they said they found in her home. Among them was an image of Osama bin Laden.
"Police officers secured items and gadgets related to the Islamic State, as well as items that could have been used to construct another explosive device," police said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING October inflation rate slows to 3.1 per cent: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September.
Your parents don't own a house? You're less likely to own one yourself, according to StatCan
Canadians whose parents are property owners were twice as likely in 2021 to own a home than those whose parents are not, according to a new report by Statistics Canada.
Opinion Tom Mulcair: As Trudeau's front line struggles to move the puck up the ice, Freeland's fiscal update is a penalty shot
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's front line appears unable to move the puck up the ice, trapped by a disciplined Conservative team with its eyes on the prize, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
A 2-year-old is dead and 8 people are missing after a migrant boat capsized off Italy's Lampedusa
A small boat crammed with migrants capsized off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on Monday evening, killing a 2-year-old girl and leaving at least eight people missing, rescuers said.
Navy plane overshoots runway and ends up in ocean, but all 9 aboard escape unharmed
A Navy plane flying in rainy weather overshot a runway Monday at a military base in Hawaii and splashed into Kaneohe Bay, but all nine aboard were uninjured, authorities said.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine-laced Gatorade
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
Major Mafia trial results in combined 2,100 years in prison
An Italian tribunal on Monday convicted 207 people and sentenced them to a combined 2,100 years in prison on charges related to their membership in Italy's 'ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, one of the world's most powerful, extensive and wealthy drug-trafficking groups.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING October inflation rate slows to 3.1 per cent: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September.
-
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
-
Your parents don't own a house? You're less likely to own one yourself, according to StatCan
Canadians whose parents are property owners were twice as likely in 2021 to own a home than those whose parents are not, according to a new report by Statistics Canada.
-
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine-laced Gatorade
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
-
U.S. study finds Canadian mining toxin in American waters; treatment 'a small dent'
A new American study has confirmed southeastern British Columbia coal mines are contaminating waters shared by Canada and the U.S., adding the miner's attempts to remove selenium from wastewater aren't making much difference to the amount flowing south.
-
No Canadians included on latest list of people cleared to leave Gaza Strip via Egypt
No Canadians are on today's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the besieged Gaza Strip and cross into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.
World
-
Video shows first glimpse of Indian tunnel workers trapped more than a week
More than a week after an under-construction highway tunnel collapsed in the Indian Himalayas, trapped workers are seen on camera for the first time.
-
Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon kills 2 journalists of a pan-Arab TV station, official says
An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon killed Tuesday two journalists reporting for the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV on the violence along the border with Israel, according to the Lebanese information minister and their TV station.
-
German police raid homes of 17 people accused of posting antisemitic hate speech on social media
German authorities on Tuesday raided the homes of 17 people in the state of Bavaria accused of spreading antisemitic hate speech and threats targeting Jews online.
-
Polish police arrest woman with Islamic extremist sympathies who planted explosive device in Warsaw
Polish authorities say that they have arrested and pressed charges against a 38-year-old Polish woman with Islamic extremist sympathies who planted an explosive device on a street in central Warsaw earlier this month. There were no injuries.
-
Israeli troops battle militants across north Gaza, which has been without power or water for weeks
Israeli troops battled Hamas militants in an urban refugee camp and outside a nearby hospital Tuesday as the army expanded operations across northern Gaza, where residents have been without electricity or reliable access to water, food and other basics for weeks.
-
10 years later, a war-weary Ukraine reflects on events that began its collision course with Russia
On Nov. 21, 2013, the Moscow-friendly president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, announced he was shelving an agreement to bring the country closer to the European Union and instead would deepen ties with President Vladimir Putin's Russia.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Freeland to present housing-focused fall economic update Tuesday
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil a much-anticipated fall economic update on Tuesday and CTV News has confirmed it will include billions of dollars in loans to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, while trying to strike a tone of fiscal restraint.
-
No Canadians included on latest list of people cleared to leave Gaza Strip via Egypt
No Canadians are on today's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the besieged Gaza Strip and cross into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.
-
Opinion
Opinion Tom Mulcair: As Trudeau's front line struggles to move the puck up the ice, Freeland's fiscal update is a penalty shot
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's front line appears unable to move the puck up the ice, trapped by a disciplined Conservative team with its eyes on the prize, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Health
-
Some nurse practitioners in Canada not being paid for administering MAID
Demand for medical assistance in dying (MAID) is growing across the country, many provinces do not have a mechanism for nurse practitioners to take on independent work and be paid for it, so Ellen Gretsinger does the work for free.
-
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
-
Prevention key to cutting cyberattacks in hospitals, protecting patients: researchers
Hospitals must do more to protect patients' personal data from cyberattacks that can lead to disruptions in care, urges an article published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Sci-Tech
-
Company that created ChatGPT is thrown into turmoil after Microsoft hires its ousted CEO
The company that created ChatGPT was thrown into turmoil Monday after Microsoft hired its ousted CEO and many employees threatened to follow him in a conflict that centered in part on how to build artificial intelligence that's smarter than humans.
-
Prevention key to cutting cyberattacks in hospitals, protecting patients: researchers
Hospitals must do more to protect patients' personal data from cyberattacks that can lead to disruptions in care, urges an article published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
-
U.K. leader Rishi Sunak urges world to use AI and science to end malnutrition
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that the U.K. is setting up a new science initiative to help develop flood-tolerant rice, disease-resistant wheat and other crops that are more resilient to climate change.
Entertainment
-
The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American Tour in support of 'Hackney Diamonds' album
Last month, The Rolling Stones released 'Hackney Diamonds,' their first album of original material in 18 years. Tuesday, the legendary English band announced they're taking it on the road.
-
Documentary about Buffy Sainte-Marie wins International Emmy Award
A documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie, made before her Indigenous ancestry was called into question, has won an International Emmy Award.
-
Snoop Dogg reveals his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote smokeless fire pits
It turns out Snoop Dogg isn't quitting his love for cannabis. On Monday, Snoop Dogg revealed that his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote a brand of smokeless fire pits.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING October inflation rate slows to 3.1 per cent: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September.
-
Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America
A new report says the country's two biggest airlines ranked last for on-time performance among large North American carriers last month.
-
Ad execs encourage X CEO Linda Yaccarino to quit after Elon Musk’s antisemitic embrace
A 'groundswell' of advertising executives have urged X chief executive Linda Yaccarino to resign from her role at the embattled social media company in the wake of an advertiser exodus and scrutiny over owner Elon Musk’s antisemitic remarks on the platform, according to marketing industry veteran Lou Paskalis.
Lifestyle
-
Dogs are coming down with an unusual respiratory illness in several U.S. states
Veterinary laboratories in several states are investigating an unusual respiratory illness in dogs, and encouraging people to take basic precautions to keep their pets healthy as veterinarians try to pin down what's making the animals sick.
-
Not just kid play: Toy companies aim more products at older adults
Toymakers are tweaking original classic games or coming out with new ones that embrace an audience that's been around for a while: people over 65 years old. The products are being marketed as a way for older folks to sharpen their brain skills as well as allay loneliness.
-
Phillip found! The Price is Right contestant who lost trip to New Westminster accepts offer to visit for free
After a contestant on The Price is Right lost a trip to New Westminster, the hashtag #SearchForPhillip was born. On Sunday, CTV News found that contestant, an Arizona retiree named Phillip Fitzpatrick.
Sports
-
NFL's look changing as more women move into prominent roles at teams across league
Catherine Raiche can remember hearing the doubt and disbelief over the phone when she said she was a college scout for the NFL. Now the highest-ranking female executive in league history, Raiche is one of the women helping bring overdue balance to hiring in the NFL and opening doors in a world once ruled exclusively by men.
-
Prince Harry drops ceremonial puck for Canucks as lead up to 2025 Invictus Games
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, performed the ceremonial puck drop at the Vancouver Canucks game on Monday night, as part of the lead up to the 2025 Invictus Games.
-
Canadian men 90 minutes away from qualifying for Copa America tournament
Canada is 90 minutes away from the 2024 Copa America, with home-field advantage Tuesday when it hosts Jamaica in the return leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal.
Autos
-
U.S. opens investigation into Hyundai, Kia recalls of 6.4 million vehicles over fire risks
U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.
-
The District of Columbia is combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags
Jeff Pena contacted his father as soon as he heard that police were passing out auto tracking devices to try to stem a sharp increase in carjackings, auto thefts and other crimes in the nation's capital.
-
Ford and Stellantis workers join those at GM in approving contract settlement that ended UAW strikes
The United Auto Workers union overwhelmingly ratified new contracts with Ford and Stellantis, that along with a similar deal with General Motors will raise pay across the industry, force automakers to absorb higher costs and help reshape the auto business as it shifts away from gasoline-fueled vehicles.