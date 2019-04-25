Polish leader says LGBT rights an import that threatens nation
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019
WARSAW, Poland -- The chairman of Poland's conservative ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has called the LGBT rights movement a foreign import that threatens the Polish nation.
Kaczynski, Poland's most important politician, also said "everyone must accept Christianity" and that questioning the powerful Roman Catholic in Poland is unpatriotic.
The positions that Kaczynski took Wednesday in a lecture on patriotism in the central city of Wroclawek come ahead of elections next month to the European Parliament and a general election in Poland in the fall.
His Law and Justice party has made opposition to LGBT rights a campaign issue, which Kaczynski called "a direct attack on family and children."
Calling the LGBT rights movement "imported," he said it "actually threatens our identity, our nation, its continuation and therefore the Polish state."
