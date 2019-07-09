Police: Woman throws snake at woman in carjacking
This photo provided by the Greenville Police Department shows Hilmary Moreno-Berrios. (Greenville Police Department via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 8:25AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Police say a woman stole a vehicle after throwing a nonpoisonous snake at the driver, then crashed through barricades set up for a pole vaulting exhibition in a South Carolina city.
In a news release, Greenville Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Hilmary Moreno-Berrios. They she was hurt in Friday's crash, and released from the hospital on Monday.
Authorities say Moreno-Berrios demanded a woman's keys and threw a live, black snake at her. They say she then drove the stolen SUV with the snake still in it into barriers set up for the Liberty Bridge Jump-Off.
Moreno-Berrios is charged with carjacking, malicious damage to property and five traffic violations. It wasn't known if she had a lawyer.
Police say the snake was released in nearby woods.
------
The name Hilmary is correct
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump lashes out at Britain's ambassador for a second day
- India restaurant tycoon begins life term over love rival murder
- Police: Woman throws snake at woman in carjacking
- U.S. State Department proposes $2B sale of arms to Taiwan, despite protests from China
- Hong Kong protesters to continue after controversial extradition bill declared 'dead'