

CTVNews.ca Staff





A waitress in Florida recently received a US$5,000 tip she thought was a surprise gift, but soon found out it was too good to be true.

The server at the Clear Sky Cafe in Clearwater Beach, Fla. received the massive tip on June 27 following a bill for $55.37, but police now say the customer, believed to be 24-year-old Serina Wolfe, allegedly used her boyfriend's credit card to leave the tip as revenge for his refusal to buy her a plane ticket to Buffalo, N.Y.

Wolfe has denied making any such tip. She’s been charged with grand theft.

Police say the cafe already paid the money to the waitress, but the restaurant management won’t confirm if she’ll get to keep the money.

When the tip made news last week, the server said she was grateful for the money as she had just put down her dog.