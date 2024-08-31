World

    • Police use Taser to subdue man who stormed media area of Trump rally in Pennsylvania

    Police remove a man, centre with sunglasses, who had climbed onto the media riser, as Republican presidential nominee former U.S. president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Johnstown, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Police remove a man, centre with sunglasses, who had climbed onto the media riser, as Republican presidential nominee former U.S. president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Johnstown, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    JOHNSTOWN, Pa. -

    A man at Donald Trump's rally in Johnstown, Pa., stormed into the press area as the former U.S. president spoke Friday but was surrounded by police and sheriff’s deputies and was eventually subdued with a Taser

    The altercation came moments after Trump criticized major media outlets for what he said was unfavorable coverage and dismissed CNN as fawning for its interview Thursday with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

    The man made it over a bicycle rack ringing the media area, and began climbing the back side of a riser where television reporters and cameras were stationed, according to a video of the incident posted to social media by a reporter for CBS News. People near him tried to pull him off the riser and were quickly joined by police officers.

    The crowd cheered as a pack of police led the man away, prompting Trump to declare, “Is there anywhere that’s more fun to be than a Trump rally?”

    Moments later police handcuffed another man in the crowd and led him out of the arena, though it wasn’t clear if that detention was related to the initial altercation.

    The incident happened amid heightened scrutiny of security at Trump rallies after a gunman fired at him, grazing his ear, during an outdoor rally in nearby Butler, Pa. Security at political events has been noticeably tighter since the shooting.

    It was not clear what motivated the man or whether he was a Trump supporter or critic. Fierce criticism of the media is a standard part of Trump's rally speeches, prompting his supporters to turn toward the press section and boo, often while using a middle finger to demonstrate their distaste for journalists.

