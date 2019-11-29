LONDON -- London’s Metropolitan Police say that though the circumstances of an incident on London Bridge remain unclear, authorities are treating it as if it is terror-related.

The police acknowledged one man had been shot in the incident that began at 1:58 p.m. on Friday. The police say that “at this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.”

“One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible.”

They previously said that several people had been stabbed nearby.

At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.



One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

"I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response." — Prime Minister Boris Johnson — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 29, 2019

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge.



Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice.



A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

BBC reporter John McManus says he saw a group of men on London Bridge and there "appeared to be a fight going on". Armed police then quickly arrived and shots were firedhttps://t.co/x1pXsMDwuK pic.twitter.com/b7OBqIPN0c — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 29, 2019