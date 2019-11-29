Police treating London Bridge incident 'as though it's terror-related'
Published Friday, November 29, 2019 9:31AM EST Last Updated Friday, November 29, 2019 10:52AM EST
LONDON -- London’s Metropolitan Police say that though the circumstances of an incident on London Bridge remain unclear, authorities are treating it as if it is terror-related.
The police acknowledged one man had been shot in the incident that began at 1:58 p.m. on Friday. The police say that “at this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.”
“One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible.”
They previously said that several people had been stabbed nearby.
