DELPHI, Ind. -- Indiana State Police on Monday will release "very significant information" about the 2017 deaths of two teenage girls who were killed during a hiking trip, an agency spokesman said.
No arrest warrants have been issued and no arrests have been made in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, Sgt. Kim Riley said. But he said the agency would release new information about the investigation into the unsolved slayings during a news conference in Delphi, the city near where the girls were found dead in February 2017.
State Police Superintendent Doug Carter will discuss how the investigation had gone in a "new direction," according to police. Carter will be joined by a State Police captain but they won't take questions, Riley said.
The teenagers' bodies were found in a rugged, wooded area one day after they went hiking near their hometown of Delphi, a community of about 3,000 people roughly 60 miles (95 kilometres) northwest of Indianapolis.
Within days of the killings, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited, and an audio recording of a man believed to be the suspect saying "down the hill."
That evidence came from German's cellphone, and police have hailed the girl as a hero for recording potentially crucial evidence.
Investigators have reviewed thousands of leads looking for the man. Police also have released a composite sketch from eyewitnesses who believe they saw the man in Delphi.
