Police to discuss evidence in Florida nursing home deaths
A woman is transported from The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills as patients are evacuated after a loss of air conditioning due to Hurricane Irma in Hollywood, Fla. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. (Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun-Sentinel)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 8:53AM EDT
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Police will discuss the manslaughter charges they filed against a Florida nursing home administrator and employees for the 2017 heat-related deaths of 12 patients after Hurricane Irma knocked out the facility's air conditioning.
Hollywood police on Tuesday will announce their evidence for the manslaughter charges filed against administrator Jorge Carballo, nursing supervisor Sergo Colin and nurse Althia Meggie for the deaths at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood.
Defence attorneys say the three did everything possible to protect their patients during the three days the air conditioning was out, including repeated calls to then-Gov. Rick Scott, emergency officials and Florida Power & Light seeking help.
Carballo, Colin and Meggie are expected to make their initial court appearances Tuesday. Another nurse, Tamika Miller, is being held in Miami-Dade County pending her transfer to Broward County.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Hong Kong leader starts dialogue but not budging on demands
- Canada issues travel warning for St. Lucia due to Tropical Storm Dorian
- Tropical Storm Dorian heads toward Windward islands
- Brazilian firefighters toil in Amazon region hazy with smoke
- Russian agency reveals details of radiation after explosion