Police thwarted by electronic doors during Virginia shooting
In this June 1, 2019, file photo, a law enforcement official stands at an entrance to a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting the day before in Virginia Beach, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Ben Finley and Denise Lavoie, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 5:22PM EDT
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Police responding to the deadly mass shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building last week were unable to confront the gunman at one point because they didn't have the key cards needed to open doors on the second floor.
Over the radio, they desperately pleaded for the electronic cards and talked of bringing in a sledgehammer, an explosive charge or other means of breaking down the doors.
The killer was eventually gunned down, and whether the delay contributed to the toll of 12 victims dead and four wounded is unclear.
But the episode illustrated how door-lock technology that is supposed to protect people from workplace violence can hamper police and rescue workers in an emergency.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Air pollution kills 100,000 Indian kids every year, study finds
- Three U.S. tourists died at same hotel in Dominican Republic
- Police thwarted by electronic doors during Virginia shooting
- 3 deer trap woman in apartment after crashing through window
- 97-year-old D-Day veteran parachutes into Normandy again