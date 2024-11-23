World

    • Police thought this gnome looked out of place. Then they tested it for drugs

    A garden gnome discovered by Dutch authorities was made of approximately two kilograms of MDMA. (Source: Politie Basisteam Dongemond, Facebook) A garden gnome discovered by Dutch authorities was made of approximately two kilograms of MDMA. (Source: Politie Basisteam Dongemond, Facebook)
    Share

    In a recent narcotics investigation, Dutch police said they found a garden gnome that appeared out of place -- until they tested it for drugs.

    They discovered that the gnome is made of approximately two kilograms of MDMA, according to a translated Facebook post from Politie Basisteam Dongemond in the Netherlands.

    MDMA is a synthetic party drug also known as ecstasy.

    Police did not say what part of the country the gnome was found in. The Facebook page says the force operates in the municipalities of Oosterhout, Geertruidenberg, Drimmelen and Altena near the border with Belgium.

    The translated post said that drugs come in many shapes and sizes, but every now and then the police come across something “special.” It said the gnome also appeared to be “shocked” by its circumstances, jokingly referring to the statue’s pose -- holding its hand over its mouth -- and suggesting that Dutch authorities have a sense of humour where delinquent gnomes are concerned. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News