Police thought this gnome looked out of place. Then they tested it for drugs

In a recent narcotics investigation, Dutch police said they found a garden gnome that appeared out of place -- until they tested it for drugs.

They discovered that the gnome is made of approximately two kilograms of MDMA, according to a translated Facebook post from Politie Basisteam Dongemond in the Netherlands.

MDMA is a synthetic party drug also known as ecstasy.

Police did not say what part of the country the gnome was found in. The Facebook page says the force operates in the municipalities of Oosterhout, Geertruidenberg, Drimmelen and Altena near the border with Belgium.

The translated post said that drugs come in many shapes and sizes, but every now and then the police come across something “special.” It said the gnome also appeared to be “shocked” by its circumstances, jokingly referring to the statue’s pose -- holding its hand over its mouth -- and suggesting that Dutch authorities have a sense of humour where delinquent gnomes are concerned.