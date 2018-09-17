Police suspect murder-suicide after shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 children injured
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 11:36AM EDT
SILVER SPRING, Md. -- Two people are dead at a Maryland home and three others, including two children, are critically injured after a shooting that police say they're investigating as a domestic murder-suicide.
Montgomery County police said in a release that officers and fire and rescue personnel called to a home in Silver Spring early Monday for a report of multiple people shot found five people believed to be family members.
Police say a 57-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman died on the scene. They say a 22-year-old woman and two children were taken to local trauma centres and remain in critical condition.
Police say detectives believe the shooting was a domestic-related event that was contained within the home.
