Police: Stalker kills woman, husband in Seattle-area home

This undated photo released by the Redmond Police Department shows the stalking suspect, Texas trucker Ramin Khodakaramrezaei 38. A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with Khodakaramrezaei, who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months. Police had been trying to serve a protection order on Khodakaramrezaei before Friday, March 10, 2023, killings. (Redmond Police Departemnet via AP) This undated photo released by the Redmond Police Department shows the stalking suspect, Texas trucker Ramin Khodakaramrezaei 38. A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with Khodakaramrezaei, who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months. Police had been trying to serve a protection order on Khodakaramrezaei before Friday, March 10, 2023, killings. (Redmond Police Departemnet via AP)

Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say

A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'

