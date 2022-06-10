Police: Shooting suspect under guard, hurt trooper released
A West Virginia man accused of fatally shooting three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop remained under police guard at a hospital Friday, but authorities said a Maryland state trooper injured in a shootout with the suspect was treated and released.
The 25-year veteran of the Maryland State Police was shot when police said the fleeing suspect fired multiple rounds at troopers who tracked him down in western Maryland. At least one trooper returned fire, striking the suspect, state police said. The injured trooper and suspect were both taken to a hospital.
The trooper has been released, but the suspect remained under police guard while undergoing treatment, police said late Thursday. Charges are pending consultation with the Washington County State's Attorney's Office, police said. The troopers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty while an investigation is conducted.
Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore said three men were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg on Thursday afternoon and a fourth was critically injured. The victims and suspect were all employees at the facility, he said. The sheriff identified those killed in the shooting as Mark Alan Frey, 50; Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30.
Reached by telephone Friday, Nelson Michael, the father of Brandon Michael, 42, who was wounded in the machine shop shooting, said his son was still in the hospital, but he didn't know more about his condition.
“He's surviving,” he said. “I'm glad he's alive, but it's going to work on his nerves. I know that.”
Nelson Michael said he didn't know why the gunman shot the victims.
“I'm not saying any more. I'm just glad my son's alive, and I feel so bad for the families of the other ones,” he said.
The shooting suspect was identified as a 23-year-old man who lives in West Virginia, but the sheriff's office said his name wouldn't be released until charging documents are filed. Authorities declined to release a motive.
Mullendore said the suspect used a semiautomatic handgun, which was recovered after the shootout.
Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is just west of the Camp David presidential retreat and about 75 miles (120 kilometres) northwest of Baltimore. The manufacturing facility was in a sparsely populated area northeast of the town's center with a church, several businesses and farmland nearby.
Columbia Machine manufactures equipment for concrete products, and its Smithsburg location builds molds and works on parts and repairs for other plants. The company's CEO, Rick Goode, issued a statement calling the deaths of three employees and the wounding of a fourth tragic.
“Our highest priority during this tragic event is the safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families,” he said.
Frey, one of the victims, lived about a half-mile from Dennis Stouffer.
He described Frey as “a solid individual” and “a good guy.”
,Stouffer said he would see Frey at the mailbox when he drove by. Stouffer said in a phone interview that Frey once made meat hooks for a deer-meat processing shop he used to run in the small rural community of Smithsburg.
“He didn't make a bunch of noise or anything. He just went about his work,” Stouffer said.
Speaking late Friday morning, Stouffer said the reason for the shooting remained “a big mystery” to people in the community.
“We're all in shock and disbelief, and that's an understatement,” Stouffer said.
As mass shootings continue to fuel debate about gun control around the nation, Stouffer said the Maryland deaths did not change his mind about Second Amendment rights.
“It's most unfortunate, but you always have to be prepared,” Stouffer said. “Whether it's church property or your own property or wherever you go, you're not going to prevent criminals from having guns by passing gun-control laws.”
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
112 cases of monkeypox in Canada, all of them among men: public health officer
Canada's chief public health officer says there are now 112 cases of monkeypox across Canada and all of those infected are male.
New Canadian regulations would put warning on each cigarette, not just packaging
Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette. Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett says the measure is meant to reach more people, including youth who often share cigarettes and don't encounter the packaging.
Trump claims daughter Ivanka 'checked out' and wasn't looking at election results
A day after the House January 6 committee revealed previously unseen video of former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, saying she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election, the former president said she had "long since checked out."
Canada to welcome just 4,000 additional migrants from Americas by 2028: White House
The White House has released details of Canada's contribution to a hemispheric effort at the Summit of the Americas to ease the pressure caused by irregular migration.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Half a million passengers faced delays on international flights at Pearson in May
Nearly half a million passengers were held up after arriving aboard international flights at Toronto's Pearson airport last month. Scenes of endless security and customs queues at large Canadian airports have played out all spring, with peak travel season still weeks away.
A new molecule kills hard-to-treat cancers in tissue samples and mice, study shows
A new lab-designed molecule that exploits a weakness in cells can kill a wide range of cancers that are difficult to treat, including triple-negative breast cancer, pancreatic and ovarian cancers, as well as glioblastoma, according to a new U.S. study conducted on human cancer tissue and in human cancers grown in mice.
Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 panel hearing into U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. House investigators are making the case to the American public in a prime-time hearing that the violent insurrection by U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened.
Canada
-
Half a million passengers faced delays on international flights at Pearson in May
Nearly half a million passengers were held up after arriving aboard international flights at Toronto's Pearson airport last month. Scenes of endless security and customs queues at large Canadian airports have played out all spring, with peak travel season still weeks away.
-
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
-
Planning for papal visit to Canada continues as Pope Francis cancels Africa trip
Plans continue to move forward for Pope Francis's visit to Canada, even as the pontiff cancels a planned trip to Africa on doctors' orders.
-
112 cases of monkeypox in Canada, all of them among men: public health officer
Canada's chief public health officer says there are now 112 cases of monkeypox across Canada and all of those infected are male.
-
N.L. offers drivers' licence equivalencies for Ukrainian refugees, others left out
Newly arrived Ukrainians in Newfoundland and Labrador holding a passenger vehicle or light truck driver's licence in their home country can now exchange it for a licence from the province.
-
September sentencing date for Calgary man who killed girlfriend and her daughter
A man who admitted to murdering his former girlfriend and was eventually convicted of killing her young daughter is scheduled to be sentenced in September.
World
-
A look at far-right extremists in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
The first public hearing of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack put a spotlight on two far-right extremist groups, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, whose members are accused of plotting for weeks to stop the peaceful transfer of power.
-
U.S. Capitol officer recounts 'war scene' of Jan. 6 in testimony
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards described to lawmakers Thursday night what she could only describe as the 'war scene' that she and other officers faced when rioters began viciously attacking them on Jan. 6, 2021.
-
Ukraine pleads for weapons as 100-200 soldiers die a day
Up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers are dying every day in the war with Russia, and only more and more advanced Western weaponry will reduce the casualties, turn back the Russian offensive and force Moscow to the negotiating table, an adviser to Ukraine's president said.
-
Canada to welcome just 4,000 additional migrants from Americas by 2028: White House
The White House has released details of Canada's contribution to a hemispheric effort at the Summit of the Americas to ease the pressure caused by irregular migration.
-
Cholera and other diseases could kill thousands in Ukraine's Mariupol: mayor
Cholera and other deadly diseases could kill thousands of people in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol as corpses lie uncollected and summer brings warmer weather, its mayor said on Friday.
-
Police: Shooting suspect under guard, hurt trooper released
A West Virginia man accused of fatally shooting three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop remained under police guard at a hospital Friday, but authorities said a Maryland state trooper injured in a shootout with the suspect was treated and released.
Politics
-
Canada to welcome just 4,000 additional migrants from Americas by 2028: White House
The White House has released details of Canada's contribution to a hemispheric effort at the Summit of the Americas to ease the pressure caused by irregular migration.
-
Conservative party on track for Sept. 10 leadership convention despite being behind processing memberships
Despite a record number of potential voters, the Conservative Party of Canada's National Council President says the party has 'a good time-frame' to get a preliminary membership list out to the candidates.
-
More than 600,000 may be eligible to vote in Conservative leadership race: party
Conservative Party leadership candidates can expect that 'well over' 600,000 members will place a vote to decide who among them should take over the party's top post, executive director Wayne Benson says.
Health
-
A new molecule kills hard-to-treat cancers in tissue samples and mice, study shows
A new lab-designed molecule that exploits a weakness in cells can kill a wide range of cancers that are difficult to treat, including triple-negative breast cancer, pancreatic and ovarian cancers, as well as glioblastoma, according to a new U.S. study conducted on human cancer tissue and in human cancers grown in mice.
-
Concern in LGBTQ2S+ community over monkeypox fact sheet from Alberta Health
Alberta has now confirmed four cases of monkeypox. The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement during Thursday's COVID-19 press conference.
-
Breast cancer drug could help more patients: researchers
For the first time, a drug targeting a protein that drives breast cancer growth has been shown to work against tumours with very low levels of the protein.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossilized bones from Europe's largest meat-eating dinosaur found
Fossilized bones discovered on a rocky seashore on England's Isle of Wight are the remains of a meat-eating dinosaur that may be larger than any other known from Europe, a beast that was a cousin of the biggest carnivorous dinosaur species on record.
-
Is Web3 the next phase of the internet?
The next phase of the internet may be underway, according to some analysts, amid growing interest in Web3, which imagines a decentralized web reliant on blockchain technology.
-
Wreck of 17th-century royal warship found off U.K. coast
Explorers and historians are telling the world about the discovery of the wreck of a royal warship that sank in 1682 while carrying a future king of England, Ireland and Scotland.
Entertainment
-
Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California
Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony that came months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship.
-
Movie reviews: 'Jurassic World Dominion' proves bigger isn't always better
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Jurassic World Dominion,' 'Hustle' and 'Fire Island.'
-
Rebel Wilson says she's dating a woman after finding her 'Disney Princess'
Rebel Wilson has revealed that she is a member of the LGBTQ community during Pride Month by announcing she is in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.
Business
-
Gas prices in Ontario could jump to another record high this weekend
The average price of gas in the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario is set to reach a new record this weekend.
-
Unemployment rate falls to new record low as wages ramp up: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the economy added 40,000 jobs in May, driven by a gain in full-time jobs as the labour market continued to tighten. The increase came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.
-
Dutch government angers farmers with tough emission goals
The Dutch government unveiled goals Friday to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides to protect the environment, a plan that would lead to major upheavals in the Netherlands' multibillion dollar agriculture industry and has already angered some farmers.
Lifestyle
-
Cop's best friend: Dog injured in stabbing adopted by Quebec police officer who saved her
When staff at the Quebec City animal protection service (SPA) met Zoe, a Boston terrier who'd suffered multiple stab wounds, they weren't sure if she'd make it.
-
Prince William goes undercover to highlight a big issue
Homelessness and long-term unemployment aren't problems we generally associate with the royals, who've been born into a job for life and enjoy all the security, grand palaces and state dinners that come with privilege. That might explain the surprise of London's commuters on Wednesday, when Prince William popped up on the city's streets, selling copies of the Big Issue magazine.
-
What should I do if I encounter a great white shark? Dalhousie researcher offers tips
A marine biology student at Dalhousie University in Halifax is educating people about great white sharks as they migrate north to feed this summer.
Sports
-
Kyle Lowry Road: Toronto street to be named after beloved former Raptor
A street in a Toronto neighbourhood will soon be named after beloved former Raptors star Kyle Lowry.
-
DeChambeau confirmed as latest signing for Saudi golf series
Former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau became the latest big name to sign on with the Saudi-funded breakaway LIV Golf series, confirming Friday he will play upcoming events in the United States.
-
Paris police chief apologizes for the pepper spraying of Champions League final fans
The Paris police chief apologized for and justified the pepper spraying of fans and families amid the chaos that engulfed the Champions League final last month outside the Stade de France.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
U.S. officials: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Federal investigators say Goodyear knew that some of its recreational vehicle tires could fail and cause severe crashes, yet it didn't recall them for as many as 20 years.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.