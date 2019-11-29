Police shoot suspect in 'terror-related' incident on London Bridge
Police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. British police said Friday they were dealing with an incident on London Bridge, and witnesses have reported hearing gunshots. The Metropolitan Police force tweeted that officers were “in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge.” (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
TORONTO -- Police in London, U.K., have shot and killed a man suspected of a terror attack on London Bridge Friday, when several people were stabbed before the knife-wielding suspect was apprehended by bystanders and law enforcement.
Amateur video from the scene showed several people wrestling a man on the ground and disarming him, before police pull them apart and an officer shoots the suspect.
The police later confirmed the attacker was killed, and said he was wearing a fake explosive vest.
The area around London Bridge remains cordoned off as police continue their investigation.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have expressed their condolences on social media and thanked London’s first responders.