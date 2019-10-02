

CNN





Southlake, Texas (KTVT) -- Police in Texas are asking for help identifying a man dressed in a shark onesie who shoved a McDonald’s worker.

It happened on Saturday September 28 at the McDonald’s on 225 North Kimball in Southlake, Texas.

The suspect walked in with five other people.

Police said from the time he entered the restaurant, the suspect was acting strange and pacing around. The man went to the register and said he should be able to get free food because he lost his wallet. When workers wouldn’t give him free food, the man stormed outside and paced some more.

The staff told police they felt that he might be a threat so they locked the door, while the rest of his friends finished their food. The suspect began banging on the door, demanding that one of the girls in his group let him in.

The manager explained that if they let him in, they would need to leave. All four gathered their belongings and headed outside. But as the suspect’s friends prepared to get in their car, the man went to the north door and began banging on it.

Workers opened the door, police said, to make sure everything was ok and the man began accusing them of stealing his wallet. He even tried forcing his way inside, according to police.

But the manager blocked his path and the suspect violently shoved her. Another worker showed up to help close and lock the doors.

The group left in a silver Chevrolet car toward the highway.

Police described the man as about 5’5” with blonde hair, a beard and brown eyes.