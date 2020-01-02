A Texas man is accused of killing his pregnant sister, and police say a doorbell camera captured his confession to the crime.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office arrested Michael Egwuagu, a 25-year-old former football player for the University of Texas at San Antonio, on Friday on suspicion of stabbing his sister, 32-year-old Jennifer Chioma Ebichi, to death, according to an arrest warrant.

Detectives spoke with a witness, Linda Mura, who said Ebichi asked her to come to the home and she arrived to see Egwuagu exit the home, smiling, the warrant says. He was holding a bloody kitchen knife in his hand and said, "I killed Jennifer," Mura told detectives, according to the warrant.

Police said that doorbell camera footage confirmed Mura's account.

The incident occurred in Pflugerville, a suburb of Austin.

Egwuagu was charged with murder and is being held at the Travis County Jail with bond set at $500,000, according to CNN affiliate KEYE.

Krista A. Chacona, an attorney for Egwuagu, said it is "a very painful and difficult time for the family."

"We would ask that people please respect their privacy and allow them time to grieve," Chacona said.

Ebichi's twin brother, Martin Chinedu Egwuagu, told police that Michael Egwuagu had been making strange statements early the day of his sister's death. Ebichi had texted her twin to tell him that Michael Egwuagu was having a crisis, according to the arrest warrant.

Hours later, Ebichi texted Martin Egwuagu, asking him to come to her. When he arrived, he found Ebichi's older child, covered in blood, standing outside with Mura. He went inside the home and found his sister on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood and her younger child in the home crying, according to the warrant.

Martin Egwuagu put the children under the care of his wife and then found Michael Egwuagu in the street kneeling, "as though he was praying," in clothes covered in blood, the warrant said. The suspect then removed his clothes and threw them in a curbside trashcan, it said.

An autopsy performed Saturday showed that Ebichi, who was in her first trimester of pregnancy, died as a result of multiple stab wounds and that her manner of death was homicide. The fetus died with her.

While a complete count of the wounds was unavailable, the medical examiner estimated that she had one to two dozen stab wounds.

