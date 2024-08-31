Police say 2 people who were attacked during London's Notting Hill Carnival have died

Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
Two people who were critically injured in attacks while attending London’s Notting Hill Carnival earlier this week have died, police said Saturday.
The Metropolitan Police force said 32-year-old Cher Maximen died early Saturday after being stabbed in the street on Aug. 25. She had been visiting the carnival, billed as Europe’s biggest street party, with her child, who was not hurt.
A 20-year-old local man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, and is now likely to face a murder charge.
Police also announced the death of Mussie Imnetu, 41, who was found unconscious in a west London street with a head injury on Monday night. The chef had been visiting Britain from his home in Dubai.
A 31-year-old London man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm, and police said the charge would be reviewed after Imnetu’s death.
More than one million people each year attend the carnival, a two-day celebration of Afro-Caribbean culture that takes place on the streets of the Notting Hill neighbourhood in west London.
The event draws revellers from around the world for its flamboyant dancers, colourful costumes, rousing steel bands and booming outdoor sound systems, but is sometimes marred by violence on the sidelines. Police said eight people were stabbed at the event this year and more than 300 people were arrested, most for possessing an offensive weapon or drug offenses.
“Carnival is about bringing people together in a positive celebration. That it has ended with the tragic loss of life, among other incidents of serious violence, will sadden everyone involved,” said Commander Charmain Brenyah, the police spokesperson for Carnival.
Social media influencers, reality stars and TV personalities were among the guests as the Norwegian king's eldest child, Princess Martha Louise, married an American self-professed shaman on Saturday in a wedding ceremony following three days of festivities.
A man at Donald Trump's rally in Johnstown, Pa., stormed into the press area as the former U.S. president spoke Friday but was surrounded by police and sheriff’s deputies and was eventually subdued with a Taser.
Ontario residents will soon be able to pop into their local corner store to grab beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails as the province proceeds with a plan to expand the alcohol retail marketplace.
When it comes to maintaining a regular sleep schedule, sometimes a busy week can throw everything out of whack even when you have the best of intentions.
A Calgary cycling group is holding a bike ride that will double as a two-wheeled tribute to Johnny Gaudreau Friday.
An iconic blues bar in Halifax is bidding farewell to its long-time home as it prepares to move to a new spot.
The end of summer means the return to packing lunches, and that rings alarm bells for parents of children with severe food allergies. Bans on nuts and peanuts were once a staple of school rules, and while a growing number of institutions have done away with those policies, advocates say the lesson should be to focus on prevention and treatment.
As university students head back to campuses across Canada this school year, fewer international students will be among them, but the dip in enrolment is deeper than the federal government had designed.
A Calgary cycling group is holding a bike ride that will double as a two-wheeled tribute to Johnny Gaudreau Friday.
A First Nation in Manitoba said they have discovered "indication of human remains" on the site of a former residential school.
Residents of an east-end Toronto neighbourhood are keeping their pets indoors after a police charged a teenager with animal cruelty charges.
Exclusive video obtained by CTV News Toronto appears to show the moments before a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Brampton early Friday morning.
The United Nations will continue to engage all stakeholders in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, a UN spokesman said, even though Afghanistan’s rulers issued a ban on women's voices and bare faces in public and severed ties with the UN mission after it criticized them.
Police arrested a 32-year-old woman after six people were hurt in a knife attack on a bus headed to a festival in western Germany. Authorities said Saturday that there was no evidence of a political or religious motive.
The United States military and Iraq launched a joint raid targeting suspected Islamic State group militants in the country's western desert that killed at least 15 people and left seven American troops hurt, officials said Saturday.
A Federal Court judge has ordered a full hearing to review the Public Service Alliance of Canada's (PSAC) application to quash the new three-day-a-week office mandate for federal workers this fall, according to the union.
Workers' rights are once again under the microscope after last week's massive railway work stoppage was abruptly halted when the federal government intervened less than 17 hours after the shutdown began.
It's normal for kids and teens to get butterflies in their stomachs as the first day of school approaches, but those who struggle with chronic anxiety may need extra support, mental health experts say.
A Saskatchewan social work professor hopes new research can improve the lives of Indigenous people living with HIV in a province with the highest rate of infection.
Preserved brain samples dating back to early 17th-century Milan have tested positive for cocaine, a team of Italian researchers has found, but it's not immediately clear how it got into their systems.
Canada's largest public school board says identifying information about some students may have been exposed in a recent cyberattack.
If you've noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you're not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Oasis fans seeking tickets to the band's reunion tour endured hourslong waits, and in some cases disappointment, as online platforms strained under demand Saturday from hundreds of thousands of fans.
Director Tim Burton is shedding light on why Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin are not appearing in the upcoming 'Beetlejuice' sequel.
One of two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death made his first appearance in a federal court in Los Angeles on Friday after reaching a deal to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors.
Brazil started blocking Elon Musk's social media platform X early Saturday, making it largely inaccessible on both the web and through its mobile app after the company refused to comply with a judge's order.
Japan, a nation so hardworking its language has a term for literally working oneself to death, is trying to address a worrisome labor shortage by coaxing more people and companies to adopt four-day workweeks.
Scotiabank has confirmed reports of another outage after July's disruption to direct deposits, this time affecting user logins to online accounts.
If you're planning to have a child or are curious about the costs of raising one in today's economy, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips to help you budget for a new baby, and explains some of the benefits and tax credits available to new parents.
A family's front yard has been turning heads in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood – because of one giant addition that's taken root in the garden.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Keanu Reeves’ signed Windsor Spitfires jersey has raised a whopping $20,000 for mental health.
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
Unless policies or technologies change, the ownership cost of electric vehicles needs to decrease by 31 per cent if Canada wants to reach its sales target of 60 per cent EVs by 2030, according to a new report released Thursday by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Jaguar is telling owners of about 3,000 electric SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures due to the risk of battery fires.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
BC Hydro is warning customers on the west coast of Vancouver Island that time might appear to slow down next week.
After a 62-year career, Mike McCardell is signing off one last time with The Final Word.
Scenic Rush launched in 2014 offering an experience of a lifetime – a chance to drive a supercar such as a Lamborghini or Ferrari on B.C.'s Sea to Sky Highway.
The now-departed head of the TTC insists he left the transit agency on his own terms – despite collecting a severance – but acknowledges the political reality of ideological 'changes' in transit visions at the top.
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 410 in Brampton early Saturday.
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
Columbus Blue Jackets officials could hardly believe their luck when they persuaded superstar Johnny Gaudreau to pass up larger markets and sign here two years ago.
Heading back to class can be anxiety inducing for some children, according to a local psychologist, and CTV News Ottawa looks further into how to help them manage the stress.
City of Ottawa staff are recommending councillors approve a plan to build a high-rise development in Stittsville that, while shorter than initially proposed, would still be the tallest building in the area, if it gets built.
A 67-year-old driver from Ottawa is facing careless driver charges after a head-on collision on Highway 7 in eastern Ontario Friday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Doctors explain IVF is often reserved for complex medical problems or infertility, with difficulties even-split between the male and female partners. In about 20 per cent of cases, both partners have troubles.
Walking into the "Agriculture du coin'" store may feel like something out of a science fiction movie. Lab-like equipment, where vegetables are grown, is everywhere. According to the store's founder, Daniel Feinglos, the urban hydroponic systems are the future of farming.
An inmate from the Federal Training Centre in Laval has been missing since Friday evening. Tamusi Angiyou was in the minimum-security unit when staff noticed his disappearance during the 10:45 p.m. inmate count.
The province is going ahead with significant changes to limit where cities can use photo radar.
Two missiles suspected to have been fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a Liberian-flagged container ship in the Gulf of Aden late Friday, splashing down nearby without causing any damage, authorities said.
The son of a 78-year-old man who died in a Fredericton emergency department after waiting to be seen for nearly seven hours says New Brunswick's premier is using his father's death to score political goals ahead of an election.
CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Travel Manitoba to discuss some of the best fall road trip destinations in the province.
It was a trophy season for Connor Hellebuyck in 2024 winning both the Vezina and William M. Jennings trophies and now his newest mask alludes to the prize he is trying to get his hands on.
Here's what’s happening in the Queen City over the long weekend and what City of Regina facilities are open and closed.
Donovan Oochoo has been sentenced to seven years behind bars for an incident on the Muskowekwan First Nation in December 2021 which left one man injured.
The University of Regina Rams overcame some offensive struggles and the loss of their starting quarterback on Friday night at McMahon Stadium to beat the University of Calgary Dinos 24-16.
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
Those hitting the highway for a long weekend road trip are in for a surprise at the pumps – gas prices dropped this week.
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
A woman who hit and killed a child has been granted permission to attend her trial virtually after her lawyer cited concerns about comments made by the gallery.
The Administration Information Management System (AIMS), which includes payroll management for healthcare workers, has been in development for the past six years.
A 29-year-old in North Bay is facing several disturbing charges – including manslaughter – in a case where he is accused of giving young people drugs, then sexually assaulting them.
Greater Sudbury Police are urging the group of teens who caused a serious crash by throwing rocks onto Maley Drive earlier this week to come forward.
Lambton County OPP is advising that the westbound lane of the Blue Water Bridge is closed due to a Traffic Hazard involving a fuel leak from a vehicle.
The City of London has plenty planned for the Labour Day long weekend, but there are come closures to keep in mind as well.
Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) is taking the day to acknowledge all those whose lives have been affected by overdose.
Police arrested the driver of a vehicle that crashed into an electric pole in Alliston early Saturday morning.
OPP arrested a Barrie resident Thursday evening after they allegedly stole a gift from an unlocked vehicle.
Strong winds up to 90 kilometres per hour, hail and heavy rain is expected to storm through parts of Simcoe County Friday evening.
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is marked on Aug. 31 each year.
BC Hydro is warning customers on the west coast of Vancouver Island that time might appear to slow down next week.
Given the ever-increasing financial pressures being put on families, Backpack Buddies attempts to fill the gaps left in many children’s school lunch kits throughout B.C.
A Harbour Air float plane headed to Vancouver Island was forced to make an emergency landing off the shores of Bowen Island Friday morning, the airline has confirmed.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
Medicine Hat's mayor is thankful that a judicial review has restored a number of her duties as well as her salary, but one of her councillors is seeking further investigation.
As we head into the Labour Day long weekend, Ontario Provincial Police are stressing that drivers follow all of the rules of the road.
A group of four hunters have together been fined $16,500 for illegally killing a cow moose, then lying to try and cover it up.
Police in northwestern Ontario raided a residence in Manitouwadge this week and seized 13,000 illegal cigarettes along with prohibited drugs.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
