Police reveal identity of Philly's slain 'Boy in the Box'

Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police have revealed the identity of the victim as Joseph Augustus Zarelli. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police have revealed the identity of the victim as Joseph Augustus Zarelli. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'

The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social