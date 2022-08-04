Police responding to 'active incident' inside Mall of America

Police are working an active incident in the northwest side of the Mall of America, according to a tweet from Bloomington Police.

The mall is currently under lockdown due to a confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space, according to a tweet from the mall.

People inside the mall have been asked to remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown is lifted, the tweet says.

Numerous officers are on scene, according to Bloomington police.

