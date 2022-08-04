Police responding to 'active incident' inside Mall of America

A visitor leaves the Mall of America, Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) A visitor leaves the Mall of America, Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

BREAKING | Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million

A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.

Brittney Griner convicted, sentenced to 9 years in Russia

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

Canadian troops heading to U.K. to train Ukrainian forces

Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months

