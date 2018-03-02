

The Associated Press





MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. -- School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.

The university said on its Facebook page Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on campus. The university says the suspect is still at large. The school says police are urging students to take shelter.

The school issued the posting around 9:30 a.m.

An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students Friday, saying the incident is at Campbell Hall.

Central Michigan has about 23,000 students. The campus is in Mount Pleasant, about 70 miles (112.6 kilometres) north of Lansing.

