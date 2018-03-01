

The Associated Press





BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- Police conducted raids in eastern Slovakia Thursday on houses linked to alleged members of the Italian mafia, about whom an investigative journalist was writing before he was shot dead last week.

The country's police chief, Tibor Gaspar, told reporters in the eastern town of Michalovce on Thursday that about 10 people should be detained.

"Police are conducting raids in several places," Gaspar said. "Yes, it has something to do with this case."

Gaspar said police planned to release more details later in the day.

Slovak media reported that the raids took place in the towns of Trebisov and Michalovce and one of those detained was Antonino Vadala, an Italian who did business with at least two officials close to Prime Minister Robert Fico. The officials -- a senior advisor to Fico and the secretary of the country's security council -- resigned from their posts in the government office on Wednesday.

The bodies of 27-year-old Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend, Martina Kusnirova, were found Sunday evening in their house in Velka Maca, east of the capital, Bratislava. They had both been shot.

Kuciak's last, unfinished story was about the activities of the Italian 'Ndrangheta syndicate in Slovakia.