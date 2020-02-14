LONDON -- A British court says police infringed a man's right to free expression when they showed up at his workplace to quiz him over his Twitter posts about transgender people.

Humberside Police in northeast England investigated Harry Miller in January 2019 after receiving a complaint about allegedly "transphobic" tweets. The posts included a limerick mocking the idea that transgender women are biologically women.

Miller was not charged with a crime, but police told him they were recording his tweets as a "hate incident." Miller went to court, and High Court judge Julian Knowles ruled Friday that the police actions "were a disproportionate interference with the claimant's right to freedom of expression."