Police play Disney tunes to prevent video of them on patrol being posted online, California lawmaker claims
A California lawmaker says police in Santa Ana have been playing loud, copyrighted music so that video of them on patrol would likely be taken down if it was posted online.
Councilmember Johnathan Ryan Hernandez said at a City Council meeting Tuesday he wants lawmakers to ban the alleged practice after a viral video from early April showed officers apparently blasting loud music on a residential street in Santa Ana while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle late at night. Hernandez is seen in the video interacting with an officer from the Santa Ana Police Department, after a different person asks police to stop playing the music.
Disney songs, such as "You've Got a Friend in Me" from "Toy Story" and "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto," can be heard in the video posted to Santa Ana Audits, a YouTube channel dedicated to filming interactions with Santa Ana Police.
Videos posted to YouTube and other video hosting sites are often monitored for potential copyright infringement and risk being removed, therefore limiting how widely the content, like the Santa Ana police interaction, could be shared online.
While YouTube hasn't received any requests to remove the viral video, a spokesperson for the company tells CNN they have a system in place that helps track copyright claims, but doesn't automatically remove a video containing copyrighted content.
The tactic of playing loud music comes as officers are under scrutiny following the rise of bystanders filming police activity. Incidents like George Floyd's death have emphasized the importance of recording these interactions and have even spurred some groups to publish apps that help preserve video.
Hernandez told CNN this was his first experience with police playing loud music in his community, which he describes as a working-class neighborhood with a lot of young children.
The person filming the video, who is not identified, can be heard repeatedly asking officers to stop playing the music. About seven minutes into the 13-minute video, Hernandez comes into the frame and asks an officer if something is wrong.
While only parts of the conversation between the two are audible, Hernandez tells CNN the officer he engaged with told him he was playing the music in the hopes that, if the video was posted online, it would be taken down because of copyright infringement.
"My people live here brother, please treat them with respect," Hernandez says in the video. "There's kids that need to go to school, there's people that are working, and you chose to use our taxpayer dollars to disrespect the man with your music. That's childish."
After a brief conversation between the two, the officer tells Hernandez he recognizes him as a city councilmember and apologizes.
"This is my district. You're not going to conduct yourselves like that in front of my neighbors," Hernandez says, and instructs the officer to also apologize to the person filming the interaction, and the officer complies.
"Now get back in your car and do your job properly," he said, before the officer apologizes again.
The two continue to speak, and a few minutes later are seen in the video shaking hands and parting ways.
"It's quite clear that this is a practice we can't condone, it is an unethical practice, and as members of the community, especially public servants, it's not something we can support as a city," Hernandez said during the City Council meeting.
"There is no reasoning to ever behave this way with members of the public, especially if you are an officer with a badge and a gun," he added.
The council decided to revisit the topic after the city attorney drafts a formal proposal.
In a statement on Instagram, Santa Ana police said the department is "aware of a video that has surfaced involving one of our officers."
"We are committed to serving our community and we understand the concerns as it relates to the video," the statement reads.
"The Santa Ana Police Department takes seriously all complaints regarding the service provided by the Department and the conduct of its employees. Our department is committed to conducting complete, thorough, and objective investigations."
Police Chief David Valentin said he expects that "all police department employees perform their duties with dignity and respect in the community we are hired to serve."
CNN has reached out to the police department and the Santa Ana Police Officers Association for further comment.
Both Hernandez and Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento told CNN they've spoken to the police chief on the matter. The chief launched an investigation quickly to address concerns and next steps with the community, Sarmiento told CNN. He added that he is glad Hernandez was on scene to address the matter, because otherwise the issue may have never been dealt with.
"We have to hold ourselves as a city accountable and make sure it's clear that there is no room for that type of conduct," Sarmiento said to CNN.
LAWMAKER SHARES HIS INTERACTION WITH POLICE
Hernandez, who is a community health worker for a mental health program, says he was concerned that someone was having a mental health crisis and thought police might be attempting to use the music to calm them down.
But when he went outside, he found police parked on the street, blasting music while a man was filming them while they were investigating a stolen vehicle, he said.
"I walked up to him and I didn't really understand what happened, community members were asking police to turn the music off," Hernandez said.
The councilmember tells CNN supports members of the community filming the police.
"No one is talking about how I am a public official," Hernandez said. "There are two public officials in that video, and I have no complaints on him filming me. If you are doing good and serving the people, there shouldn't be any concerns of what is being filmed."
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Couple marries in shelter in Ukraine amid ongoing war
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Couple marries in shelter in Ukraine amid ongoing war
On Saturday, a couple got married in a refugee shelter in Dnipro, Ukraine, the bride wearing a donated dress and guests in jeans crowding into the shelter to wish them well.
Guy Lafleur lies in state as Montreal Canadiens fans pay respects
Habs fans are saying their final goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend lies in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
Police investigating ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service
Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchased in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
Naomi Judd to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame one day after her death
The Country Music Hall of Fame was 'shocked and saddened' by Naomi Judd's death, CEO Kyle Young said in a statement on Twitter. However, Judd's family asked that the induction of the mother-daughter duo The Judds continue as planned, he said.
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
Plane crash kills four near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday.
Canada
-
Police investigating ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
-
Plane crash kills four near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday.
-
‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service
Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.
-
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
-
Indigenous women more likely to face violence if they were a child in care: report
Front-line workers are calling for more support for Indigenous families after a Statistics Canada analysis found First Nations, Inuit and Métis women are more likely to experience physical or sexual assault in their lifetime if they were in government care as children.
-
End-of-term celebrations muted as RMC students mourn four killed in incident
The celebratory sounds of the school year ending have been hushed by tragedy at Canada's Royal Military College as students and staff mourn the loss of four of their own.
World
-
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
A long-awaited evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol began Sunday, as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed that she visited Ukraine's president to show unflinching American support for the country's defence against Russia's invasion.
-
Ukraine updates: Mariupol prepares for broad evacuation
What's happening in Ukraine today: The city council in the bombed-out southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol says Monday is the scheduled start date for a broad, UN-backed evacuation of its civilians, other than those sheltering at a steel plant.
-
Woman rescued 50 hours after China building collapse
A woman was rescued Sunday from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed, leaving dozens trapped or missing, state media said.
-
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Couple marries in shelter in Ukraine amid ongoing war
On Saturday, a couple got married in a refugee shelter in Dnipro, Ukraine, the bride wearing a donated dress and guests in jeans crowding into the shelter to wish them well.
-
U.S. Homeland Security chief doubles down on request to migrants at southern border: 'Do not come'
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday doubled down on his request for migrants not to attempt to enter the U.S. through its southern border, saying his message to them is clear: 'Do not come.'
-
May Day rallies in Europe urge more help as inflation bites
Tens of thousands of people marched Sunday in cities around Europe for May Day protests to honor workers and shame governments into doing more for their citizens.
Politics
-
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
-
How the COVID-19 pandemic is shaping who will be the next Conservative party leader
The events of the COVID-19 pandemic, from when the health crisis first landed until now, are shaping the contest for who will lead the Conservative party after Sept. 10.
-
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Health
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
-
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
-
B.C. scraps controversial plan to involuntarily treat youth after overdose
British Columbia has ditched a controversial plan forcing youth to undergo treatment for up to seven days after an overdose and will now develop a new strategy with First Nations groups.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's Twitter bid may push marginalized voices off the platform: experts
A sense of unease is percolating in some pockets of Twitter over concerns that Elon Musk's pending takeover could amplify toxic elements on the platform and drown out marginalized voices.
-
Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has laid out some bold, if still vague, plans for transforming Twitter into a place of 'maximum fun' once he buys the social media platform for US$44 billion and takes it private. Here's what might happen if Musk follows through on his ideas.
-
Satellites detect California cow burps, a major methane source, from space
Satellites have detected methane emissions from belching cows at a California feedlot, marking the first time emissions from livestock - a major component of agricultural methane - could be measured from space.
Entertainment
-
Naomi Judd to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame one day after her death
The Country Music Hall of Fame was 'shocked and saddened' by Naomi Judd's death, CEO Kyle Young said in a statement on Twitter. However, Judd's family asked that the induction of the mother-daughter duo The Judds continue as planned, he said.
-
Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard resumes Monday
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial concluded its third week in a Virginia court on Friday. Court is expected to resume Monday.
-
'Bad Guys' repeats at No. 1, as Liam Neeson's 'Memory' misfires
The DreamWorks animated heist movie, 'The Bad Guys' was the top film in U.S. and Canadian theatres for the second straight weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while the latest Liam Neeson thriller suggested the actor's particular set of skills may be wearing thin with audiences.
Business
-
From boom to glut: Experts say Canada's housing plan could backfire on Trudeau
The federal government's plan to ease runaway housing prices by rapidly ramping up the pace of home construction risks pushing up construction costs in the near term and could lead to oversupply in the long run, experts said.
-
Amazon, union face off in a rematch election in New York
Amazon and the nascent group that successfully organized the company's first-ever U.S. union are headed for a rematch Monday, when a federal labour board will tally votes cast by warehouse workers in yet another election on Staten Island.
-
Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has laid out some bold, if still vague, plans for transforming Twitter into a place of 'maximum fun' once he buys the social media platform for US$44 billion and takes it private. Here's what might happen if Musk follows through on his ideas.
Lifestyle
-
'It's gonna be May' meme turns 10 years old
The iconic Justin Timberlake 'It's gonna be May' meme, a play on the singer's pronunciation in the 'N Sync song 'It's Gonna Be Me,' has officially been around for a decade.
-
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchased in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
Guy Lafleur lies in state as Montreal Canadiens fans pay respects
Habs fans are saying their final goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend lies in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
-
Nadal, Djokovic slam Wimbledon ban on Russian players
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon's decision to exclude Russian and Belarus players from this year's tournament following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
104 and no more: Amputee wraps up marathon record quest
When amputee athlete Jacky Hunt-Broersma says her mantra is, 'I can do hard things,' she's not kidding -- the amputee athlete has run 104 marathons in as many days, all using a carbon-fiber prosthesis.
Autos
-
New Google Doodle celebrates iconic Route 66
Google knows where to get its kicks... The search engine's latest Google Doodle celebrates the historic cross-country highway Route 66.
-
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.
-
China regulator says 14,684 Teslas recalled for crash risk
Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, China's market regulator said Friday, in its second recall in the country this month.