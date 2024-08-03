Police officers injured as far-right activists face off against anti-racism groups across U.K.

LONDON, United Kingdom -

A number of British police officers were injured Saturday as far-right activists faced off with anti-racism protesters, following a stabbing rampage at a dance class earlier this week that left three girls dead and several wounded.

With dozens of similar gatherings scheduled to take place around the country this weekend, police have mounted a significant security operation, deploying thousands more officers onto the streets, many in riot gear. Police have also made more prison cells available and are using surveillance and facial recognition technology.

On Saturday, Merseyside Police said a number of officers were injured in “serious disorder” in the center of Liverpool, about 20 miles away from the scene of the stabbing attack in the seaside town of Southport in the northwest of England.

In a series of posts on the social media platform X, the police force that covers Liverpool and Southport said there is "no place for this despicable behaviour which disrupts the lives of members of the public who live in the city, or are visiting to enjoy the amenities the city has to offer.”

And Humberside Police in a statement said three police officers have been injured and four people arrested following disorder in Hull, a city in the northeast of England. Earlier, windows of a hotel in Hull that is used to house migrants were smashed.

Elsewhere, bricks were thrown at police officers in Stoke-on-Trent in central England while scuffles have also been reported in Belfast, Manchester and Nottingham.

There were no reports of far-right marches in London. Separately, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched peacefully through the city to protest Israel's military operation in Gaza.

The latest outbreaks of violence come a day after protesters in Sunderland in northeast England tossed beer barrels and rocks at police officers. A car and the building next door to a police station were set ablaze, and 12 people were arrested.

People protest in Leeds, England, Saturday Aug. 3, 2024, following the stabbing attacks on Monday in Southport, in which three young children were killed. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

The violence erupted earlier this week, ostensibly in protest of Monday's stabbing attack in Southport. A 17-year-old male has been arrested.

False rumors spread online that the young man was a Muslim and an immigrant, fueling anger among far-right supporters. Suspects under 18 are usually not named in the U.K., but Judge Andrew Menary ordered Axel Rudakubana, born in Wales to Rwandan parents, to be identified, in part to stop the spread of misinformation.

In a press briefing on Saturday after the clear-up in Sunderland, Northumbria Police Chief Superintendent Mark Hall described Friday's violence as “unforgivable,” saying four police officers were injured, three as a direct result of the disorder. He also said a mounted rider sustained serious injuries in an accident and is receiving treatment in hospital.

“During the course of the evening, our officers were met with serious and sustained levels of violence," he said. “Make no mistake, if you were involved last night, expect to be met with the full force of the law."

Police said many of the actions are being organized online by shadowy far-right groups, who are mobilizing support online with phrases like “enough is enough,” “save our kids” and “stop the boats.” Counter-protests are also anticipated with the organization Stand Up To Racism rallying against Islamophobia and the far right.

Britain’s new Labour Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said on X Saturday that criminals attacking the police and stoking disorder will “pay the price” for their thuggery and that the police have the full backing of the government to “take the strongest possible action.”

Far-right demonstrators have held several violent gatherings since the stabbing attack, clashing with police Tuesday outside a mosque in Southport — near the scene of the horrific stabbing — and hurling beer cans, bottles and flares near the prime minister’s office in London the next day. Many in Southport have expressed their anger at the organized acts of violence in the wake of the tragedy.

The attack Monday on children at a Taylor Swift-themed summer dance class shocked a country where knife crime is a long-standing and vexing problem, though mass stabbings are rare.

Rudakubana has been charged with murder over the attack that killed Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Bebe King, six. He has also been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder for the eight children and two adults who were wounded.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has blamed the violence on “far-right hatred” and vowed to end the mayhem. He said police across the U.K. would be given more resources to stop “a breakdown in law and order on our streets.”

At a news conference Thursday, the prime minister said the street violence was “clearly driven by far-right hatred” as he announced a program enabling police to better share intelligence across agencies and move quickly to make arrests.

“This is coordinated; this is deliberate,” Starmer said. “This is not a protest that has got out of hand. It is a group of individuals who are absolutely bent on violence.”

Demonstrators march in support of Palestinians, in London, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)