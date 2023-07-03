Police officer killed in confrontation with domestic violence suspect in Indiana hospital

This June 2023, photo provided by the Tell City, Indiana police department shows Sgt. Heather Glenn, who died July 3, 2023, during a confrontation at a southern Indiana hospital. Authorities say police confronted a man at the Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, Ind., leading to gunfire that killed the officer and the man. (Tell City Police Department via AP) This June 2023, photo provided by the Tell City, Indiana police department shows Sgt. Heather Glenn, who died July 3, 2023, during a confrontation at a southern Indiana hospital. Authorities say police confronted a man at the Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, Ind., leading to gunfire that killed the officer and the man. (Tell City Police Department via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5

The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social