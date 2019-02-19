Police: More than a dozen people trapped on SeaWorld ride
Four killer whales, including Kasatka and her calf, Kalia, leap out of the water while performing during SeaWorld's Shamu show in San Diego on Nov. 30, 2006. (AP / Chris Park)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 12:03AM EST
SAN DIEGO -- Police say more than a dozen people are trapped on a ride at SeaWorld in San Diego.
San Diego police tell FOX5 News that around six gondolas stopped functioning Monday night after a big gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker on "Bayside Skyride." Authorities estimate that between 15 and 30 people are trapped, some of them in gondolas suspended above water.
The National Weather Service says it was about 49 degrees in San Diego at the time.
Officials with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department are working to rescue passengers.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 16 states sue Trump over emergency wall declaration
- Canadian trapped in Syria after fall of ISIS wants 'second chance,' misses home
- Besieged ISIS militants refuse to surrender, ask for an exit
- Sex abuse survivors to meet with Vatican summit organizers
- Ex-FBI official: 'Crime may have been committed' by Trump