Police: Miss. man in wheelchair charged with killing 3 relatives
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 7:35PM EDT
JACKSON, Miss. - Police say a man in a wheelchair has been charged with killing three female relatives at a home in Mississippi's capital city.
The Jackson Police Department said Sunday that 22-year-old Maurice Forte has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of his mother, grandmother and sister.
Police went to a Jackson home after receiving a call about someone being held against their will. They said they found Forte and that he told officers he shot someone. Three women were found fatally shot in the back of the home.
The victims are identified as Forte's 67-year-old grandmother Eddie Mae Wofford, his 49-year-old mother Miyuki Wofford and 26-year-old sister Kyisha Wofford
Police said Forte is being held without bond. It's not known if he has a lawyer.
