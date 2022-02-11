PHILADELPHIA -- A man stabbed six family members early Friday apparently as they slept inside a Philadelphia home before being arrested nearby, police said.

Police responded about 4 a.m. and found six people with stab wounds. Three women were hospitalized in critical condition, while two men and a woman were in stable condition, police said.

Among the most seriously injured was a 49-year-old woman who police said was stabbed multiple times in the neck, head and back.

“It's a very violent scene,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told WPVI-TV.

The suspected attacker, described by police as a 29-year-old who lived in the home, was found covered with blood a few blocks away, Small said. He had cuts on his hands and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victims ranged in age from 26 to 57, police said. Police were working Friday to determine a motive for the stabbings.

The attacks took place in three bedrooms on the second floor of the home, leaving a bloody scene, Small said. Two bloodied knives with 7-inch blades were found in the home, he said.

“One of the knives, that's all metal, is actually broken, which goes to show how violently these individuals were being stabbed,” Small said.