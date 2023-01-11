Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died

The Ottumwa Regional Health Center is seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Ottumwa, Iowa. A male nurse practitioner who died of a drug overdose at the private hospital in Iowa sexually assaulted at least nine female patients while they were sedated, hospital and police officials said Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Chad Drury/The Ottumwa Courier via AP) The Ottumwa Regional Health Center is seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Ottumwa, Iowa. A male nurse practitioner who died of a drug overdose at the private hospital in Iowa sexually assaulted at least nine female patients while they were sedated, hospital and police officials said Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Chad Drury/The Ottumwa Courier via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social