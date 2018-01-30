

Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press





HOUSTON - Police say a kidnapping victim killed during a rescue attempt was shot when he grabbed the rifle of an FBI agent as the agent tried to enter the home where the victim was being held.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Tuesday the FBI agent didn't know it was the victim who grabbed his rifle during last week's rescue attempt. Acevedo says the room was dark and agents didn't use lights for safety reasons.

Acevedo says the agent, fearing for the safety of other agents if he lost control of his rifle, fired his weapon twice.

One shot hit the victim, Ulises Valladares.

Acevedo says Valladares' death is a "tragedy we can't take back."

The findings of the shooting investigation will be presented to prosecutors at a later date.