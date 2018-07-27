

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a report of a "suspicious item" inside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

A New York Police Department spokesman says an officer at U.S. President Donald Trump's high-rise home noticed the item at about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Fifth Avenue was closed at 57th Street on the block in front of the skyscraper.

Authorities did not give further details about what kind of item was found.

A beefed-up police presence was at the building Friday evening.