Police investigating 'suspicious item' at Trump Tower
In this file photo, Trump Tower is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo / Kathy Willens)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 6:51PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a report of a "suspicious item" inside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.
A New York Police Department spokesman says an officer at U.S. President Donald Trump's high-rise home noticed the item at about 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Fifth Avenue was closed at 57th Street on the block in front of the skyscraper.
Authorities did not give further details about what kind of item was found.
A beefed-up police presence was at the building Friday evening.