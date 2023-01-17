Police investigated Utah man for abuse before murder-suicide
A Utah man who police say killed his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had been investigated two years prior for child abuse, but local police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge him, new records released Tuesday show.
Police records obtained by The Associated Press shed light on warning signs and a previous police investigation into a violent pattern of behaviour Michael Haight exhibited toward family.
Authorities said they were aware of previous problems in the home but didn't elaborate during a news conference after the Jan. 4 killings in the small town of Enoch, citing an ongoing investigation.
In a 2020 interview with authorities, Macie Haight, the family's eldest daughter, detailed multiple assaults including one where she was choked by her father and “very afraid that he was going to keep her from breathing and kill her.”
The child abuse investigation followed an Aug. 27, 2020, police call reporting potential child abuse. Macie, then 14, told investigators that her father's violence started in 2017 and had included assaults, choking and shaking, including a recent incident where he grabbed her by the shoulders and banged her into a wooden piece along the back of the couch.
Two years later, police found eight bodies at the family's home, including Macie's. They believe Michael Haight, 42, carried out the shootings two weeks after his wife had filed from divorce and just days after her relatives say he took guns from the house that could have been used to stop him.
In his 2020 interview with authorities as part of the investigation, Michael Haight denied assaulting his daughter and said the report was a misunderstanding. He said Macie was “mouthy” and admitted to getting angry, attributing some struggles to his father's death and brother's divorce.
The investigator's notes also shed light on Haight's treatment of his wife, Tausha. Macie told investigators that her father would often belittle her mother, a charge he denied. In his interview, however, Haight said he had taken his wife's iPad and cellphone to surveil her text messages to check if she had spoken negatively about his family.
Tausha Haight told authorities she didn't want criminal charges filed against her husband and hoped the incident would be “a wake-up call” for him.
Though an investigator told Haight that his behaviour was “close to assaultive,” the records say that Enoch Police and the Iron County Attorney decided not to file criminal charges against him.
The Iron County Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday that their office had been called in 2020 and determined there was insufficient evidence to pursue charges against Haight.
“Although specifics are not articulated, this conclusion was likely based on an inability to prove each element of the offence(s) beyond reasonable doubt and/or statute of limitations barriers,” the statement said.
It added that prosecutors were not sent interview transcripts or police reports from the Enoch police to review.
Matt Munson, the attorney representing Michael Haight's family, was not immediately available to comment.
Police found the Haight family's bodies after conducting a welfare check based on a call from a friend who said Tausha Haight had missed an appointment earlier in the week. The murder-suicide rocked Enoch, an 8,000-person, southern Utah town on the outskirts of Cedar City.
Officials said last week that law enforcement is continuing to investigate the Haight family deaths. The murder-suicide drew national attention and words of condolence from Utah officials and President Joe Biden. It underscored how family mass killings have become a disturbingly common tragedy across the United States, occurring on average every 3.5 weeks for the last two decades.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Just unacceptable': Air Canada forgets passenger's customized wheelchair in Toronto
An Ontario man is struggling to get around while on vacation in Chile after Air Canada forgot his customized wheelchair in Toronto.
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
Canada performing more organ transplants from MAID donors than any country in the world
A growing number of patients who request medical assistance in dying are asking to donate their organs for transplant, says an international review that found that Canada is performing the most organ transplants from MAID patients among the countries that offer this practice.
Police search for answers at 'vast' Quebec explosion site where three found dead
The investigation into the causes of a fatal blast at a propane company north of Montreal could be long and complex, police said Tuesday after three bodies were found at the site.
With new alcohol consumption guidelines, here's why experts say standard drink labelling is key
Following the release of new alcohol consumption guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction on Tuesday, health experts say mandatory labelling on alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness around the negative health impacts of drinking alcohol.
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118: retirement home
French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday.
'I feel strong:' Bail hearing for sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted
Two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions testified in a courtroom during a bail hearing Tuesday.
Canada
-
Police search for answers at 'vast' Quebec explosion site where three found dead
The investigation into the causes of a fatal blast at a propane company north of Montreal could be long and complex, police said Tuesday after three bodies were found at the site.
-
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
-
French protesters call for extradition of retired priest to Canada
Activists are calling on France to extradite retired priest Johannes Rivoire to Canada to face allegations that he sexually abused Inuit children in Nunavut decades ago.
-
'Just unacceptable': Air Canada forgets passenger's customized wheelchair in Toronto
An Ontario man is struggling to get around while on vacation in Chile after Air Canada forgot his customized wheelchair in Toronto.
-
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
-
First Nations group expects landfill feasibility study to take months to finish
The First Nations advocacy group tasked with overseeing efforts to determine whether it's possible to recover the remains of two women from a landfill expects to complete a feasibility study in the next two months.
World
-
Police investigated Utah man for abuse before murder-suicide
A Utah man who police say killed his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had been investigated two years prior for child abuse, but local police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge him, new records released Tuesday show.
-
4 church members killed in Texas plane crash
A small plane crashed Tuesday while approaching a Texas airport, killing four members of a Tennessee church and leaving the lead pastor injured, authorities and the church said.
-
Sex pills, designer clothes found in Mafia boss Messina Denaro's hideout
Perfumes, designer clothes and sex pills were found on Tuesday in an apartment which investigators believe was the last hideout of Sicilian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, judicial sources said, a day after the arrest of the fugitive.
-
Fugitive's arrest like a 'quake,' but Mafia very resilient
Matteo Messina Denaro's long record as a killer -- turncoat mobsters said he'd boast of enough murders to fill a cemetery -- greatly burnished his credentials among his peers as a major boss in the Sicilian Mafia.
-
6 people, including a baby, were killed in a 'cartel-style execution,' California sheriff's office says
At least six people, including a mother and her six-month-old baby, are dead after an 'early morning massacre' Monday that authorities in Goshen, Calif., said may be related to cartel activity.
-
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
Politics
-
'A lot of work to do' but Trudeau 'confident' premiers will agree to health funding deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says federal health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was right in saying there is 'still lots of work to do' before reaching a deal with the provinces for increased health-care funding, but that he's 'confident' that the two levels of government will get there.
-
Ottawa dedicates $9.7M to hydrogen technology development in Alberta
The latest cash injection into Alberta's budding hydrogen sector is nearly $10 million from Ottawa. Government officials say the $9.7 million will be used to improve access to hydrogen technology, develop and test that technology, attract investment and develop training.
-
Prime Minister's Office apologizes for leaving Saskatchewan premier off guest list
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the Prime Minister's Office has apologized for not informing him about a visit to the province this week.
Health
-
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118: retirement home
French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday.
-
Canada performing more organ transplants from MAID donors than any country in the world
A growing number of patients who request medical assistance in dying are asking to donate their organs for transplant, says an international review that found that Canada is performing the most organ transplants from MAID patients among the countries that offer this practice.
-
With new alcohol consumption guidelines, here's why experts say standard drink labelling is key
Following the release of new alcohol consumption guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction on Tuesday, health experts say mandatory labelling on alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness around the negative health impacts of drinking alcohol.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple launches new macbooks, Mac mini in rare January launch
Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled MacBooks powered by its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, in a surprise announcement weeks ahead of its traditional launch event.
-
CEOs buzz about ChatGPT-style AI at World Economic Forum
Generative artificial intelligence, tech that can invent virtually any content someone can think up and type into a text box, is garnering not just venture investment in Silicon Valley but interest in Davos at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting this week.
-
Norway archeologists find 'world's oldest runestone' dating back 2,000 years
Archeologists in Norway said Tuesday that have found a runestone which they claim is the world's oldest, saying the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing.
Entertainment
-
Actor Jeremy Renner says he is home from the hospital after a New Year's Day snowplow accident left him in critical condition
Actor Jeremy Renner tweeted he is home from the hospital more than two weeks after he was crushed in a snowplow accident.
-
Ravi Srinivasan, senior TIFF programmer and 'champion for filmmakers', dies suddenly at 37
Ravi Srinivasan, senior manager of festival programming for the Toronto International Film Festival, has died suddenly at age 37.
-
Madonna announces 'The Celebration Tour'
Madonna will 'Take a Bow' with a new tour through North America and Europe starting this summer that will be a 'Celebration' of the pop icon's hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100.
Business
-
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts slowed in December
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in December slowed five per cent compared with November.
-
S&P/TSX composite posts small gain, U.S. markets mixed
Strength in the energy, utility and industrial sectors helped Canada's main stock post a small gain Tuesday despite weakness in metals, while U.S. markets were mixed.
-
Sunwing cancelling majority of remaining winter flights from Regina
Sunwing has cancelled the majority of its flights out of Regina for the remainder of the winter travel season.
Lifestyle
-
Dior names K-pop star Jimin as global brand ambassador
French fashion house Dior on Monday named K-pop star Jimin a global brand ambassador, broadcasting the tie-up on social networks with images of the BTS singer in sporty looks with an outdoor flair, designed by Kim Jones.
-
Dartmouth photographer brings back the '80s with totally rad pet portraits
Whether it's 1980s-inspired fashions, or music, thanks to Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” there's no doubt the decade has had a comeback recently. Now, a Nova Scotia photographer is channelling the iconic period with portraits of pets and their owners.
-
Ontario boy’s hot chocolate stand raises more than $6K for SickKids
For over a month 10-year-old Cohen Lane stood outside in the frigid temperatures, braving wind and rain to sell hot chocolate and raise money for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.
Sports
-
University of Alabama basketball player provided gun in fatal shooting: investigators
Investigators said a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder provided the gun used in the fatal shooting, but another man fired the weapon.
-
It's Messi vs. Ronaldo again in unlikely Saudi reunion
One of the greatest rivalries in soccer history is set to resume at the unlikely venue of Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium.
-
Russian flags banned at Australian Open tennis after Ukraine complaint
Russian and Belarusian flags have been banned from the Melbourne Park precinct during the Australian Open after a complaint from the Ukraine ambassador to the country, a move that the Russian embassy described as 'regrettable.'
Autos
-
Owning a new car is getting more expensive. Here's why
The pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation have driven up the cost of owning a new car and experts say prices aren’t expected to return to pre-COVID levels anytime soon.
-
Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid
The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it's not powered solely by a howling V8.
-
New Brunswick tops list of most U-Haul one-way traffic in 2022
According to a recent report by U-Haul, a truck rental company, New Brunswick saw the largest growth of one-way U-Haul traffic in 2022.