World

    • Police in Warsaw detain a man who climbed a monument and reportedly made threats

    A man who has allegedly threatened to blow himself up stands on a monument in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Michal Dyjuk/AP Photo) A man who has allegedly threatened to blow himself up stands on a monument in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Michal Dyjuk/AP Photo)
    WARSAW, Poland -

    Police in the Polish capital on Saturday detained a man who climbed the top of a monument and reportedly threatened to blow himself up.

    Large numbers of police and special counterterrorism officers sealed off a large square where the man had shouted something through a megaphone for hours. An Associated Press photojournalist nearby could see him could not hear what he said.

    The incident ended when he climbed down from the monument without anyone being harmed. Polish media said he was detained.

    The incident took place at Pilsudski Square, the site of the memorial to late President Lech Kaczynski and the dozens of other victims of a plane crash near Smolensk, Russia.

    The man's intentions and whether he had an explosive device were not immediately known.

    The incident came on the eve of a critical national election.

    The country's de facto leader is Lech Kaczynski's surviving twin, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, while his ruling Law and Justice party is fighting for an unprecedented third straight term.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canadian-Israeli woman dead, family says

    Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News