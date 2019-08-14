Police in Sweden arrest suspect in Denmark tax office blast
Danish police technicians inspect the scene outside of a local police station in Copenhagen, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, after it was hit by an explosion early morning, causing damage but no injuries. This follows-on from Tuesday's explosion which occurred outside the Danish Tax Agency's office in Copenhagen. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 10:31AM EDT
COPENHAGEN -- A 22-year-old Swedish man has been arrested and an international arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old man, also from Sweden, in connection with an explosion that damaged the headquarters of the Danish Tax Agency, Danish police said Wednesday.
Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov said the arrest was made Tuesday by Swedish police, adding a car believed to have been used in the connection with the Aug.6 blast was seized.
The early morning explosion slightly injured a bystander.
Police did not immediately link the blast to another one, four days later, at a nearby police station, though they said industrial explosives were used in both. No one was injured in the police station explosion.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it was "almost an incomprehensible miracle that no one has been seriously harmed."
She added the incidents targeted "our authorities and the Danish society."
