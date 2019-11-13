Police identify, charge suspect in fatal Popeyes stabbing
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 12:49AM EST
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. -- Police say they have identified and charged a suspect wanted in the fatal stabbing of a man outside a Popeyes restaurant in Maryland.
The Prince George's County Police Department said in news release Tuesday that 30-year-old Ricoh McClain is wanted on murder charges in the death of 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis.
Police Chief Hank Stawinski has said only 15 seconds elapsed from when the Nov. 4 altercation started to when it ended with the stabbing. Stawinski said Davis had been "methodically" cutting the line for the rereleased chicken sandwiches for 15 minutes before McClain confronted him.
McClain is considered armed and dangerous and police say to call 911 if he's seen.
Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich Nov. 3. It was first released in August.
